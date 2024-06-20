US senators move to designate Russia state terrorism sponsor after North Korea pact

Leading senators from both political parties on Thursday introduced a bill aimed at adding Russia to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, after a security deal was signed this week in which Moscow committed to supporting North Korea's defence ambitions.

“Two of the most autocratic leaders in the world standing together, terrorist sponsors," Democratic senator Dick Blumenthal told reporters, holding up a picture of the Russia-North Korea summit at which the deal was signed.

"Russia deserves to be, in fact it's deeply earned the designation of state sponsor of terrorism.

“In my view this message to the world is as important in a moral sense as any practical consequence."

Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a co-sponsor on the bill, said that President Joe Biden's administration should move quickly.

“If there was any doubt about who Putin is in terms of a terrorist state, he just entered into a definitive agreement with North Korea … pledging to help their nuclear programme,” Mr Graham said.

North Korea is already on the state terrorist list, along with Cuba, Iran and Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that included a pledge to “provide mutual assistance in case of aggression".

Mr Blumenthal said that is “deeply scary”, and believes the pact is a Russian endorsement of North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

“It signals co-operation, not only against Ukraine, but against the United States … The idea is that Russia would be lending its nuclear expertise to North Korea."

Bunting lines a main street of Pyongyang's central district for the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea. AP

Washington, a stalwart backer of Ukraine in its defence against Russia's 2022 invasion, has increased pressure on Moscow, including a harsh sanctions regime, but the rare state sponsor of terrorism designation would be a distinct escalation.

The designation by Washington has wide-ranging ramifications, with many businesses and banks unwilling to incur the risk of legal action by US prosecutors.

Mr Blumenthal has said the Biden administration is “sympathetic” to the goals of the bill but he has differences on this subject with the President.

Mr Biden said in 2022 that it would be counter-productive to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism”, rejecting previous calls from Ukraine and Congress.

The White House has said that the designation would hamper aid delivery to parts of war-ravaged Ukraine, including a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey to ship grain from Ukraine's blockaded ports.

“If you worry about being too provocative regarding Russia, stop worrying,” Mr Graham said on Thursday.

“We need to up our game when it comes to Russia."

The European Parliament declared Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” in 2022, condemning “deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their proxies against civilians in Ukraine".

