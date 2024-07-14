Former US president Donald Trump is bundled offstage by Secret Service officers after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Reuters
Former US president Donald Trump is bundled offstage by Secret Service officers after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Reuters

News

US

Trump urges US to 'stand united' after assassination attempt

Former president says he was saved by 'God alone' and said he was praying for the recovery of those wounded

author image
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

14 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Shock and resolve in Butler after Trump rally shooting

Trump injured in assassination attempt during Pennsylvania rally - in pictures

Thomas Matthew Crooks: What we know about Trump rally gunman suspect

US politicians and world leaders condemn Trump rally shooting

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Business Extra podcast: LinkedIn’s career growth

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space