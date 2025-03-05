Palestinian children gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, during the month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 3, 2025. Reuters
Gaza aid stockpiles run dry after Israel’s ban on assistance, UN says

Israeli blockade affects more than one million children in Gaza who have ‘no power’ to change the situation, Unicef warns

Nada AlTaher
March 05, 2025