Five more babies freeze to death in Gaza as mobile homes still await entry

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least five more babies have frozen to death in Gaza, a doctor and Palestinian media said, as Israel continues to block the entry of mobile homes into the enclave.

Eight children suffering from severe cold, or “cold injury”, have been admitted to the intensive care units at Patient's Friends Benevolent Society Hospital over the past two weeks, hospital director Dr Saeed Salah said in a video posted to X on Monday evening.

Three of the babies, aged just one or two days and weighing 1.7kg to 2kg, died within hours due to “severe cold”, Dr Salah said. He added that two cases were discharged from the hospital while three remain in critical condition.

Separately, the doctor was quoted by Palestinian news agency Wafa as saying that a girl, aged 60 days, died of severe cold inside a tent in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Wafa also reported that a fifth child had died from cold, without giving details.

“We appeal to the relevant authorities to provide caravans, tents and fuel to ensure warmth for people and protect children, especially with the arrival of a new low-pressure system,” Dr Salah said.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said in January that at least eight newborn babies had died in the Gaza Strip from hypothermia because of the cold winter weather, lack of shelter and winter supplies in less than three weeks.

Though hundreds of aid lorries have been entering Gaza daily – despite several rounds of searches and inspections at Egyptian and Israeli checkpoints – the entry of supplies for shelter, including tents and mobile homes, has been blocked since the ceasefire took effect.

More than 90 per cent of Gaza's population has been displaced in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, many living in tents or out in the open as temperatures drop to 11ºC at night, without adequate blankets or winter clothing. The Israeli campaign has killed at least 48,346 people, the Palestinian health authorities say.

Both sides have said they intend to start talks on a second stage of the ceasefire, which mediators say aims to agree on the return of all remaining hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops.

