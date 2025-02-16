Bulldozers and lorries carrying caravans wait to enter Gaza at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. AFP
Israel blocks entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into Gaza after hostage release

Gaza authorities accuse Israel of breaching ceasefire as reconstruction efforts stall

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

February 16, 2025