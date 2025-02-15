Brief joy in Tel Aviv after latest hostage release by Hamas

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The release of three <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/15/hamas-frees-three-israeli-hostages-in-sixth-prisoner-swap/" target="_blank">Israeli hostages</a>, seemingly in relatively good health, was welcomed joyously in Israel on Saturday morning after a tense week during which the ceasefire deal that secured their freedom appeared on the brink of collapse. Alexander Troufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Iair Horn were handed over to the Red Cross after a joint Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad ceremony, which was laden with anti-Israel symbolism. They spent 498 days in captivity. The three were released in exchange for 369 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/09/palestinian-sons-await-reunion-as-militant-father-jailed-23-years-ago-appears-on-detainee-swap-list/" target="_blank">Palestinian detainees and prisoners</a>. The vast majority are Gazans captured by Israeli forces after October 7. Thirty-six were serving life sentences for murder and terror-related crimes. Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, the main activist centre for the hostage cause throughout the Gaza War, erupted in joy when the three emerged from Hamas vehicles, in live footage captured on a big screen. Hundreds of demonstrators waved Israeli flags and held posters with the names and faces of the released and remaining captives. “Now we can breathe,” said computer scientist, Hadas, 59, as a loudspeaker announced that the captives were in the hands of the Israeli military, a few minutes after the International Committee of the Red Cross transfer. Hadas, from Kibbutz Nahal Oz which was devastated by the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, is still waiting for two hostages from her community to be released. Her friend, communications professional Sarah, 51, was standing nearby in a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of hostages Tsahi Idan, her best friend, and Omri Miran. Sarah was at last week’s exchange, an experience she described as “horrific” because of the gaunt and malnourished. appearance of the three men who were released. “We couldn’t breathe during the last one. None of the released hostages have been OK but last week was horrific. They were so starved,” Sarah said. Access to basic necessities, including food, has been scarce in Gaza during the war as a result of an Israeli blockade. Although the latest captives appeared in far better shape, it has been a draining week for their supporters, with both sides of the deal issuing ultimatums that put the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/11/gaza-ceasefire-on-brink-as-netanyahu-masses-forces/" target="_blank">ceasefire agreement on the brink</a>. Sarah and Hadas blamed Hamas, but also said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/13/palestines-uk-envoy-fears-ceasefire-dangers-in-hostage-wrangling/" target="_blank">Israel government was jeopardising</a> the deal. “The hostages are our government’s responsibility. They were within reach. It seems that they are being handled by people who are stupid egomaniacs not thinking wisely,” Hadas said. “They are playing poker with people’s lives. It's like watching a drunk driving his family home.” There were chants of “shame” as the Hamas ceremony took place. The militant group’s triumphalism has been a source of deep anger in Israel and a humiliating reminder for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the “total victory” he has promised Israelis for more than a year is far from achieved. All three hostages gave brief addresses in Hebrew while on a stage – the background of which was a photo of Jerusalem centred on the Al Aqsa Mosque – calling for the deal to continue and giving the captives release certificates. Mr Horn was given a hourglass, under which was written “time is running out” with a picture of a captive and his mother who has become a high-profile figure in the pro-hostage deal protests. Some Hamas militants appeared to be holding firearms and wearing large camouflage hats used by the Israeli military. The shouts of “shame” were also in part directed at the ICRC, who have been criticised in Israel for not doing enough to access the captives to give them medical care. The organisation says it is working “tirelessly” to advocate for them, but that they are yet to be granted access. “It is expected that the Red Cross would take care of hostages, visit them, make sure they’re OK, like we saw in past wars,” Hadas said.