A Palestinian flag flutters amid the ruins of buildings in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 4, 2025. AFP
A Palestinian flag flutters amid the ruins of buildings in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 4, 2025. AFP

News

MENA

Palestinians in Gaza welcome Arab plan but worry about potential obstacles

Gazans expressed concern the resolution would not be implemented without US support

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

March 05, 2025