Arab leaders presented a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, much of which lies in ruins. AFP
US says Arab plan fails to address reality that Gaza is ‘uninhabitable’

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty calls Israeli rejection of the plan 'stubborn and extremist'

The National

March 05, 2025