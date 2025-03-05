Full text of final resolution from Arab leaders' 'Palestine Summit'

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Here is the full text of the resolution adopted at the one-day summit:

We, the leaders of the Arab states, recognising the seriousness of the phase our region is going through and reaffirming our commitment to the Palestinian issue as the central cause for the Arab world, stand by all peace-seeking nations and peoples who uphold justice. We reaffirm our commitment to defending legitimate rights, supporting efforts to end the historical injustice against the Palestinian people, appreciating their steadfastness, and respecting the struggle of generations for a just peace and we condemn the inhumane and aggressive policies imposed over the past 15 months.

We reaffirm the outcomes of the Arab Summit held in Manama on May 16, 2024, including the Bahrain Declaration, which emphasises the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue among nations, as we support efforts to strengthen peace and stability and the call for deploying a UN-affiliated international peacekeeping force to maintain security on the ground until the implementing of the two-state solution, and address current challenges with collective co-operation and solidarity.

In response to an invitation from His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and in co-ordination with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who chairs the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit, we convened today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Cairo. This extraordinary summit was held at the request of the State of Palestine to discuss the dangerous developments affecting the Palestinian cause.

We salute the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, evident in their historic return to their land, particularly in northern Gaza, following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement. We pledge to continue implementing all previous resolutions of the Arab League Council at the summit level related to the Palestinian cause

We Decide:

1. Reaffirming that our strategic choice is to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, which fulfils all the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to freedom and an independent state with full sovereignty over their national territory, based on the two-state solution and the right of Palestinian refugees to return, and ensuring security for all peoples in the region, including Israel, based on the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 which reaffirms the commitment of the Arab states to resolving all causes of conflict and disputes in the region, establishing common relations based on natural co-operation and coexistence. We also reaffirm our constant rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability, contradicting international laws and humanitarian principles.

2. Intensifying co-operation with international and regional powers, including the United States, to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region, and working to end all conflicts in the Middle East, reaffirming our readiness for immediate engagement with all international partners, with the aim of resuming peace negotiations to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, based on the end of Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and calling for the convening of an international peace conference to establish peace and security between Israel and the Palestinian state.

3. Reaffirming the clear Arab stance that was emphasised multiple times, including in the Bahrain Declaration of May 16, 2024, that categorically rejects, in any form, any forced displacement or expulsion of the Palestinian people, whether from their land or within their territories under any justification or pretext, considering this a grave violation of international law, ethnic cleansing, and a crime against humanity, and strongly condemning all policies of starvation and siege used to pressure civilians for political purposes.

4. Condemning the recent decision of the Israeli government to block the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and emphasising that these measures constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement, as well as international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, expressing rejection of the use of blockade and starvation as weapons to impose political agendas on civilians.

5. Warning against any malicious attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people or annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territories, as such actions would push the region into a new phase of conflict and instability, expanding the scope of the conflict beyond the region and undermining future peace prospects in the Middle East, while reaffirming the importance of efforts by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt in countering the dangers of displacement and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

6. Adopting the plan presented by the Arab Republic of Egypt, in full co-ordination with the State of Palestine and Arab states, and based on studies conducted by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme, for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, and working to implement it as a united Arab-backed plan, by securing the necessary financial, material, and political support and urging the international community and relevant institutions to quickly support the plan, while ensuring that all efforts proceed in parallel with a clear political horizon to achieve a just and lasting solution, in response to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for peace and security in their independent state.

7. Emphasising the priority of fully implementing the ceasefire agreement, including all its stages, particularly the second and third phases, ensuring the commitment of all parties, especially Israel, to a complete and permanent cessation of aggression against Gaza, with full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, including the "Philadelphi Corridor," and ensuring the safe, adequate, and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, including medical and shelter supplies, without obstruction, and facilitating the return of displaced residents to their homes across the Gaza Strip, and acknowledging the positive role played in reaching the ceasefire agreement by the administration of US President Donald Trump, in co-operation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar, while emphasising the importance of building upon these efforts with the US President to continue working toward adopting a comprehensive executive plan for the Arab Peace Initiative.

8. Welcoming the initiative to convene an international conference in Cairo as soon as possible, in co-operation with the State of Palestine and the United Nations, to support the reconstruction and recovery of Gaza, and encouraging international participation to accelerate efforts in rebuilding the destruction caused by the Israeli aggression, and working toward establishing a trust fund that will manage financial commitments from donor states and institutions, to implement reconstruction and recovery projects in Gaza.

9. Co-ordinating within the framework of the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, to undertake international diplomatic efforts and visits to key capitals, to explain the Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, while reaffirming the firm stance on supporting the right of the Palestinian people to remain on their land and determine their future. Tasking the Arab Foreign Ministers and the Arab League Secretary General to quickly act at the global stage, especially at the United Nations and with permanent members of the Security Council in co-ordination with the Arab non-permanent members of the council, Algeria and Somalia, to support Arab causes in general, with a particular focus on the Palestinian cause, as part of tangible efforts to advance these issues, and discuss the necessary measures to counter attempts to marginalise the Palestinian issue and to mobilise international pressure to compel Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied Arab territories, including Syria and Lebanon. This requires continuous co-ordination through Arab diplomatic missions, embassies, and the Arab League in various capitals.

10. Welcoming the decision to establish a Palestinian-led administration for Gaza under the umbrella of the Palestinian government formed from qualified Palestinian figures from within the Strip, for a transitional period, in parallel with efforts to empower the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, ensuring the political and geographical unity of the occupied Palestinian territories of 1967, and appreciating the initiative presented by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt, to train and rehabilitate the Palestinian police and security forces, to ensure their capability to fully maintain security in Gaza, while emphasising that security in Gaza must be managed solely by legitimate Palestinian institutions, in accordance with the rule of law and with full international support.

11. Calling on the UN Security Council to deploy an international peacekeeping force, to protect both Palestinian and Israeli civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, as part of a broader framework to enhance the political prospects for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

12. Welcoming the ongoing efforts of the State of Palestine within the comprehensive reform framework, aimed at building strong and sustainable institutions capable of meeting the aspirations of the Palestinian people, through the implementation of major structural reforms, and working towards holding legislative and presidential elections as soon as conditions allow, and the continuation of the Palestinian leadership to implement a comprehensive reform programme aimed at fundamental government reforms, enhancing the quality of public services, advancing economic development, empowering youth and women, and promoting transparency, the rule of law, and good governance. Reform efforts within the Palestinian state and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) are essential steps to strengthen Palestinian national institutions and enable them to effectively carry out their responsibilities in facing challenges, preserving national unity, and reinforcing the resilience of the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate aspirations for freedom and independence. It is crucial to unify the Palestinian ranks and bring together all factions under the umbrella of the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

13. Demanding an immediate halt to Israeli aggression in the West Bank, Including all settlement expansion, land confiscation, and home demolitions, as well as military raids and violations of the sanctity of Palestinian cities and holy sites, while reaffirming complete rejection and condemnation of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians, or to annex any parts of the West Bank under any pretext, as such actions constitute a grave escalation that threatens regional stability.

14. Calling for a reduction in escalation across all occupied Palestinian territories, particularly with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, including measures to curb incitement and hate speech, which fuel violence, and demanding full respect for Muslim worshippers’ right to access Al Aqsa Mosque freely and safely, and emphasising the necessity of respecting the legal and historical status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem and preserving their sanctity, while reaffirming Jordan’s custodianship over the administration of Al Aqsa Mosque and its affairs through the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf. This includes its full and exclusive authority in managing all matters related to Al Aqsa Mosque under the framework of the Hashemite custodianship over holy sites. Additionally, reaffirming the role of the Jerusalem Committee and the Al Quds Fund in safeguarding the city’s heritage and supporting its institutions.

15. Reaffirming the importance of joint international efforts in resolving the Palestinian issue, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leading the International Contact Group, in co-ordination with the European Union, Norway, and France. Additionally, emphasising Saudi Arabia’s active participation in implementing the outcomes of the upcoming international conference aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue, scheduled to be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York in June 2025.

16. Reaffirming the vital and irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in carrying out its mandated responsibilities, as established by a United Nations resolution, across its five areas of operation, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Emphasising the need for continuous financial, legal, and political support to ensure its ability to perform its essential duties in co-ordination with the international community and peace-loving nations. Condemning any attempts to obstruct UNRWA’s role, reduce its operations, or eliminate its mandate, as well as any measures aimed at restricting or undermining its responsibilities. Rejecting all efforts to strip Palestinian refugees of their right to return, as guaranteed by international resolutions. In this context, strongly condemning the Israeli Knesset’s decision in October 2024, which sought to delegitimise UNRWA, as it reflects a clear attempt to undermine the agency’s role and disregard international consensus, in violation of United Nations principles.

17. Calling, in co-operation with the United Nations, for establishing an international fund to support orphans in Gaza who are victims of Israeli aggression, including approximately 40,000 affected children. The fund will also provide artificial limbs and rehabilitation for thousands of injured children who have lost their limbs. Encouraging countries and organisations to adopt similar initiatives, particularly inspired by Jordan’s "Restoring Hope" initiative for prosthetic limb rehabilitation in Gaza.

18. Urging states to fulfil their obligations in implementing the rulings and advisory opinions of the International Court of Justice regarding Israel’s ongoing violations, particularly war crimes and grave breaches committed against the Palestinian people under occupation. Emphasising the necessity of intensifying efforts to hold all those responsible accountable through national and international justice mechanisms. Reaffirming that such crimes do not expire with time and that Israel must bear full legal, material, and criminal responsibility for its violations in Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territories.

19. Assigning a team of legal experts from Arab countries to study the classification of the forced displacement and expulsion of the Palestinian people from their land, as well as ethnic cleansing, forced transfer, apartheid, and the creation of unbearable living conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, as potential violations of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. This includes the deliberate destruction of homes, large-scale starvation, denial of access to food and humanitarian aid, and collective punishment, all of which constitute elements of genocide.

20. Reaffirming the necessity of implementing all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and fully adhering to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. Condemning Israeli violations and demanding Israel’s complete withdrawal to Lebanon’s internationally recognised borders, along with the release of all Lebanese detainees held from the recent war. Calling for compliance with the 1949 truce agreement between Lebanon and Israel, in co-ordination with the Lebanese Republic, to ensure its security, stability and sovereignty.

21. Condemnation of Israeli attacks on the Syrian Arab Republic and its incursions into its territory, which constitute a blatant violation of international law and an escalation that dangerously increases tension and conflict. Calling on the international community and the Security Council to take action to compel Israel to cease its aggression and withdraw from all occupied Syrian territories as a violation of the 1974 agreement. Reaffirming that the Golan Heights is Syrian land, rejecting Israel’s decision to impose its sovereignty over it, and emphasising its occupation as illegal.

22. Assigning the Secretary General of the Arab League to follow up on the implementation of this resolution, and to present a report on its progress at the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit.

23. Expressing deep gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting this emergency summit.

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

What's%20in%20my%20pazhamkootan%3F %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAdd%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EParippu%20%E2%80%93%20moong%20dal%20and%20coconut%20curry%3Cbr%3ESambar%20%E2%80%93%20vegetable-infused%20toor%20dal%20curry%3Cbr%3EAviyal%20%E2%80%93%20mixed%20vegetables%20in%20thick%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EThoran%20%E2%80%93%20beans%20and%20other%20dry%20veggies%20with%20spiced%20coconut%3Cbr%3EKhichdi%20%E2%80%93%20lentil%20and%20rice%20porridge%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOptional%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EKootukari%20%E2%80%93%20stew%20of%20black%20chickpeas%2C%20raw%20banana%2C%20yam%20and%20coconut%20paste%3Cbr%3EOlan%20%E2%80%93%20ash%20gourd%20curry%20with%20coconut%20milk%3Cbr%3EPulissery%20%E2%80%93%20spiced%20buttermilk%20curry%3Cbr%3ERasam%20%E2%80%93%20spice-infused%20soup%20with%20a%20tamarind%20base%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvoid%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EPayasam%20%E2%80%93%20sweet%20vermicelli%20kheer%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.