US and Hamas officials 'held three rounds of direct talks' ahead of Gaza ceasefire deal

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> US officials held three rounds of direct talks with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/05/trump-hamas-last-warning/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> leaders in Qatar in January, focusing on American hostages in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/05/gaza-reconstruction-arab-plan-white-house/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> while also addressing other topics, sources briefed on the landmark discussions revealed to <i>The National</i> on Thursday. The talks, confirmed by the US on Wednesday, included Adam Boehler, US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>'s envoy on hostage affairs, and two other US officials. Representing Hamas were senior officials Khalil Al Hayah, Zaher Jabareen and Bassem Naim, the sources said. The talks, requested by the US, were held at a suburban hotel in Doha just before the Gaza ceasefire took effect on January 19, the sources said. Egyptian and Qatari mediators co-ordinated the talks, they added. Five Americans are believed to remain among the hostages seized in the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 7, 2023 which led to the 15-months-old Gaza war. Four of the American hostages have been confirmed dead and the other, Edan Alexander, is believed to be alive. “The talks in Doha were positive and saw Hamas show a great deal of flexibility,” said one of the sources. “The Americans were primarily seeking to gauge the Hamas leadership to see if the group can be a partner in a wider deal to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.” News of the direct US-Hamas talks broke as Mr Trump issued his toughest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/02/trump-hostages-hamas-hell-to-pay/" target="_blank">threats </a>of further destroying Gaza if all remaining hostages are not released, and an ultimatum to Hamas leaders to flee the territory. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages at the White House on Wednesday. “This is your last warning! For the leadership (of Hamas), now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday that Israel was consulted on the talks. “Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is [a] good faith, effort to do what’s right for the American people,” she said. The US had refused direct contact with Hamas since banning them as a terrorist organisation in 1997. However, Ms Leavitt said that the hostage envoy in his role “has the authority to talk to anyone”. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/03/donald-trump-to-meet-benjamin-netanyahu-in-washington-on-tuesday/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>'s office confirmed Israel was consulted and said that it “expressed its opinion” on the direct talks. The first phase of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/fate-of-gaza-ceasefire-uncertain-as-egypt-and-qatar-seek-to-break-israel-hamas-deadlock/" target="_blank">Gaza ceasefire</a> deal ended on Sunday after six weeks of relative calm that included the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals for about 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails. Hamas is believed to be still holding nearly 60 hostages. While Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase until mid-April, Hamas has insisted on a transition to the second phase, which should lead to a permanent end to the war. In response to Hamas's refusal, Israel halted the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, where more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in its devastating military campaign, according to the enclave's health ministry. Large, built-up areas in Gaza have also been razed and most of its 2.3 million residents displaced, many more than once. The 2023 Hamas attack left about 1,200, mostly civilians, dead. The attackers also captured about 250 hostages and took them back to Gaza.