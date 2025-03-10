Protesters supporting Gazans rally outside the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, on August 11. AFP
Protesters supporting Gazans rally outside the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, on August 11. AFP

News

US

Trump was last hope for Gaza, Dearborn residents say, as they fend off election criticism

Donald Trump won more than 40 per cent of the vote in the Arab-majority city in Michigan

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Dearborn, Michigan

March 10, 2025