Syrian police officers destroying seized captagon pills at the headquarters of the fourth division in Damascus in February. EPA
Syria cracks down on smuggling with massive haul of illicit narcotic pills seized

Syria was a centre for producing and shipping Captagon, accounting for 80 per cent of global production

Sinan Mahmoud
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Baghdad | Amman

March 23, 2025