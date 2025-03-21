An F/A-18 Super Hornet attack fighter jet takes off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier. AFP
US gamble against Houthis and Iran raises questions over Trump's China strategy

US defence experts say their navy needs to maximise resources for the Pacific

Robert Tollast
March 21, 2025