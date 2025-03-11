The Chinese guided-missile destroyer Baotou takes part in joint naval exercises by Iran, China and Russia in the Gulf of Oman. Iranian Army / WANA
Iran, China and Russia show naval might in Gulf of Oman drills

China is rapidly growing an expeditionary naval force

Robert Tollast
March 11, 2025