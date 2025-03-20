Houthis claim attack on Israel as US increases strikes on rebels

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>'s Ben Gurion international airport was the target of a missile attack on Thursday by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/">Houthis</a>, authorities said, as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/16/can-trump-reshape-the-middle-east-with-his-unconventional-approach-to-diplomacy/" target="_blank">US</a> increased attacks on rebel-held areas in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/yemen/" target="_blank">Yemen</a>. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/iran-calls-us-strikes-on-yemen-a-crime-and-warns-it-will-respond-to-aggression-on-its-territory/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/iran-calls-us-strikes-on-yemen-a-crime-and-warns-it-will-respond-to-aggression-on-its-territory/">Iran-backed group</a> said it used a “hypersonic ballistic missile” aimed at destroying the airport. It also attacked an American aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea. The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile “prior to it crossing into Israeli territory”. Since the start of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> war in October 2023, the Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and launching missile at Israel, which the group says is in solidarity with the Palestinians. A ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> took effect in January and led to a pause in Houthi attacks, but the rebels resumed their operations after Washington launched deadly strikes on Yemen last Saturday. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Wednesday described the Houthis as “barbarians” and said they would be “completely annihilated” by an intensified US military campaign. Mr Trump also warned Iran against continuing its aid for the group. The US, Israel's main backer, has pledged to use overwhelming force until the Houthis stop firing on shipping routes. “Iran must stop the sending of these supplies immediately. Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way they lose, but this way they lose quickly,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse – it’s not even a fair fight, and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!” On Tuesday, the rebels claimed responsibility for another missile intercepted by Israel, and pledged to escalate attacks after Israel resumed large-scale military operations in Gaza. Israel's aerial bombardment of Gaza on Tuesday, by far the deadliest since the truce took effect in January, killed more than 400 people, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. One <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/netanyahu-threatens-gaza-air-strikes-only-the-beginning/" target="_blank">UN employee</a> was among the dead in a strike on a guesthouse, though Israel denied responsibility. The UN said it was not immediately clear who was behind the strike. The Gaza war erupted when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 250 hostages. Most have been released in ceasefires or other deals, but 59 hostages remain and more than half are believed to be dead.