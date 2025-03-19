Netanyahu threatens Gaza air strikes 'only the beginning'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/israel-launches-new-strikes-against-hamas-in-gaza/" target="_blank">massive air strikes</a> on the Gaza Strip, that killed more than 400 people despite a ceasefire in place, were "only the beginning" and that future negotiations with Hamas "will take place only under fire". "Hamas has already felt the strength of our arm in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you - and them - this is only the beginning," he said a in a video statement on Tuesday evening after the largest air assault since the truce took effect on January 19. Israel has pledged to keep fighting until the return of all the remaining hostages held by Palestinian militants in the war-ravaged enclave. "From now on, negotiations will take place only under fire," he said, adding "military pressure is essential for the release of additional hostages". Negotiations reached a stalemate after the first phase of the ceasefire expired, with Israel and Hamas disagreeing over how to move forward to the next stage that intended to bring the war to an end. A team of Israeli negotiators were in Cairo for talks with mediators before the air strikes. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/israel-shared-intelligence-that-hamas-was-rearming-with-egypt-before-resuming-strikes/" target="_blank">Egyptian mediators</a> had the impression that Israel would resume bombing Gaza after the Israeli negotiators told them that Hamas was recruiting, rearming and regrouping, sources told <i>The National</i> on Tuesday. Hamas has not responded militarily and has issued a series of statements urging mediators and friendly countries to pressure the US and Israel into ending the strikes. The White House said Israel consulted US President Donald Trump's administration before launching the strikes, while Israel said the return to fighting was "fully co-ordinated" with Washington. "We call on friendly countries to pressure the US administration to halt this aggression and genocidal war against defenceless civilians", the group said. The US said Hamas bore <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/hamas-bears-sole-responsibility-for-renewal-of-israeli-strikes-in-gaza-says-us/" target="_blank">sole responsibility</a> for the resumption of fighting and reiterated its support for ally Israel. Former hostages and the families of some still held in Gaza expressed outrage over the resumption of war. Released hostage Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two young sons were slain in captivity, said on Facebook that Israel's return to fighting brought him back to Gaza, where he feared for his life. "Military pressure endangers hostages, an agreement brings them back," he said. In Gaza, after 15 months of constant bombardment and lack of food supplies and medical care, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/gazans-shocked-and-terrified-by-deadly-israeli-air-strikes/" target="_blank">fear of a return</a> to all-out war was prevalent. The death toll continued to rise throughout the day on Tuesday, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting 404 people killed by early afternoon, as well as 562 injured, including many in critical condition. More victims were believed to be buried under rubble. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/opponents-of-netanyahu-issue-desperate-condemnations-of-gaza-bombing/" target="_blank">Opponents</a> of the bombing have also accused Mr Netanyahu of launching the new violence to distract from the scandals that surround him domestically. His court testimony on Tuesday was cancelled due to the shock offensive in Gaza. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli air strikes also targeted a military site in central on Tuesday, a day after it struck Deraa and killed three civilians.