Pentagon chief Hegseth visits Guantanamo as Trump clamps down on illegal migration

US Defence Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/12/hegseth-tells-europe-to-shoulder-ukraine-burden-as-he-rejects-kyiv-joining-nato/" target="_blank">Pete Hegseth</a> toured Guantanamo Bay on Tuesday to see detention facilities set up to house undocumented migrants. The base is best known for jailing suspected militants swept up in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks but President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> last month announced that Guantanamo would hold up to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2025/01/29/guantanamo-bay-trump-migrants/" target="_blank">30,000 undocumented </a>migrants as part of his sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration. “Arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay on the front lines of the war against America's southern border,” Mr Hegseth wrote in a post on X that included a video of him saluting and shaking hands with troops at the base in south-eastern Cuba, where he once served as a military officer. He later posted that he had toured the detention facilities at the base, saying it is “a critical temporary stop in processing these dangerous illegal aliens for eventual removal from our country.” A Pentagon announcement on Mr Hegseth's trip said it “underscores the department's commitment to ensuring the security and operational effectiveness” of the base and “provides an opportunity to engage with the dedicated service members and personnel who play a vital role in the base's mission.” The United States began flying migrants to Guantanamo earlier this month, more than 170 of whom were repatriated to Venezuela last week. US Southern Command said Tuesday there were “17 high threat illegal aliens” who arrived at the base over the weekend and are being held there. The Trump administration has launched what it cast as a major effort to combat illegal migration that has included immigration raids, arrests and deportations, including via Guantanamo. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other advocacy groups said earlier this month that they had filed a suit seeking access to migrants held at the base.