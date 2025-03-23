Israeli air strike kills Hamas political leader in southern Gaza as army continues attacks

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> said political leader Salah Al Bardaweel was killed in an Israeli air strike in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> in the early hours of Sunday, as the Israeli army continues to intensify attacks across the territory and issuing renewed eviction orders. The group said that Mr Al Bardaweel, a member of the Palestinian group's political office, and his wife were killed in an air strike on their tent in Khan Younis in southern Gaza while he was praying. “His blood, that of his wife and martyrs, will remain fuelling the battle of liberation and independence. The criminal enemy will not break our determination and will,” the group said. Taher Al Nono, the media adviser of the Hamas leadership, mourned Mr Al Bardaweel's death in a post on his Facebook page. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> resumed significant strikes on Gaza on Tuesday, blaming Hamas, abandoning a ceasefire agreement that began on January 19 and ending almost two months of calm. Palestinian health officials said at least 400 people, more than half of them women and children, in the Tuesday strikes. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/02/netanyahu-heads-to-washington-as-gaza-ceasefire-deal-enters-critical-phase/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> has repeatedly said the main aim of the war is to destroy Hamas as a military and governing entity. He has said the aim of the new campaign is to force the group to give up remaining hostages. Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that at least 20 people were killed in strikes on Rafah and Khan Younis in southern the enclave on Sunday. It said that eight were killed in an attack on a house in Al Jenina neighbourhood of Rafah and another two people in Al Hashasheen area in the city. In Khan Younis, four were killed and others injured in a strike on a house east of the city and another two women were killed in a separate attack in the west. Two were killed and others injured in a strike on a tent housing displaced people in Al Mawasi area. Two others were killed in a strike on a house north of the city. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee on Sunday issued an eviction warning on X for residents in the Tel Al Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah, saying the military was launching an onslaught there to eradicate “terrorist organisations”. Hamas has accused Israel of breaking the terms of the January ceasefire agreement by refusing to begin negotiations for an end to the war and a withdrawal of its troops from Gaza. But Hamas has said it is still willing to negotiate and was studying “bridging” proposals from US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The return to the air strikes and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/israel-will-seize-more-of-gaza-until-hamas-releases-hostages-says-katz/" target="_blank">ground operations</a> that have devastated Gaza has drawn calls for a ceasefire from Arab and European countries. Britain, France and Germany issued a joint statement calling on Israel to restore access for humanitarian aid. Israel has blocked the entry of goods into Gaza and Mr Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk, accused Hamas of taking aid for its own use, a charge Hamas has previously denied.