Iran, China and Russia hold nuclear talks in Beijing amid Trump pressure

Senior diplomats from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a>, China and Russia held talks in Beijing on Friday over Tehran's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/13/us-urges-un-security-council-unity-against-irans-nuclear-moves/" target="_blank">nuclear programme</a>, Iranian and Chinese state media reported, after Iran rejected negotiations with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> on the issue. China has attempted to revive discussions that have been stalled for years following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/Iran" target="_blank">US</a> withdrawal from a landmark deal struck on Iran's nuclear programme in 2015. Washington has since imposed hard economic sanctions on Tehran to curb its nuclear activities under US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>. The ministers from Iran, China and Russia discussed "co-operation and co-ordination at the international level, as well as the latest developments in nuclear negotiations and sanctions-lifting efforts", said a statement by Iranian news agency IRNA. A summary of the meeting from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the three diplomats "exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other issues of common concern". The talks were attended by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Earlier this week, China said it hoped the discussions would "strengthen communication and co-ordination, to resume dialogue and negotiation at an early time". Friday's talks took place after Iran summoned the ambassadors of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a>, France and Germany in protest at a closed-door meeting held by six countries at the UN Security Council on Iran's nuclear activities. The meeting was attended by the US, France, Greece, Panama, South Korea and Britain. Iran's Foreign Ministry in a post on X accused the countries of "collusion" and "misusing the mechanisms of the UN Security Council". Tehran said it had been following protocols set by the 2015 nuclear deal, but after Washington's withdrawal in 2018 it started to increase its activities. Since then, international efforts have failed to revive the deal. The 2015 agreement established that sanctions against Tehran would be lifted if Iran limited its nuclear programme. However, in 2018, during the first term of Mr Trump, Washington withdrew from the agreement, prompting Iran to gradually withdraw from its nuclear commitments. Mr Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, has reimposed a "maximum pressure" policy of economic sanctions against Iran. He said negotiations must be held while also threatening military action, but Tehran has rejected discussions with the US due to the sanctions policy. Mr Trump has sent a letter on the issue to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which was delivered this week by Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed.