Qatar begins supplying natural gas to Syria through Jordan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatar </a>has begun supplying <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria </a>with gas through Jordan, state media in the Gulf country reported on Thursday as the interim government in Damascus battles economic instability and power cuts. The Qatar News Agency said the move comes as a "gesture that aims to address the country's severe shortage in electricity production and enhance its infrastructure". "Qatar has started today providing ... natural gas supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic through the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the agency reported on Thursday. The Qatar Fund for Development said in a statement that the Qatari supplies will allow the generation of 400 megawatts of electricity a day in the first phase, and production capacity will gradually increase at the Deir Ali power plant in Syria. The power would be distributed to regions including Damascus and its countryside, Suweida, Deraa, Quneitra, Homs, Hama, Tartous, Latakia, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor, the statement added. "This initiative represents a pivotal step towards meeting the Syrian people's energy needs and reflects a shared commitment among all parties to work together for the benefit of the region," said Fahad Hamad Hassan Al Sulaiti, who heads the Qatari fund. Syria suffers from severe power shortages, with state-supplied electricity available for only two to three hours a day in most areas. Damage to the electricity grid means generating or supplying more power represents only part of the problem. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/01/07/flights-resume-damascus-airport/" target="_blank">Damascus </a>used to receive the bulk of its oil for power generation from Iran but supplies have been cut off since Hayat Tahrir Al Sham led the overthrow of president Bashar Al Assad in December. The interim government has pledged to quickly increase power supply, partly by importing electricity from Jordan and using <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/syria-says-turkey-and-qatar-to-send-floating-power-plants/" target="_blank">floating power barges</a> that have yet to arrive.