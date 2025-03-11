Residents celebrate the signing of a breakthrough deal between Syria's interim government and the SDF in Qamishli, north-eastern Syria. AP
What's next for fractured Syria after breakthrough deal between Al Shara and SDF?

Agreement to end hostilities and for Kurdish fighters to join Syria security forces could remove main obstacle for new leadership

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

March 11, 2025