Jordan hosts high-level meeting on Syria security co-operation

Jordan is hosting a high-level security meeting on Sunday with Iraq, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/09/more-than-1000-killed-mostly-civilians-on-syrian-coast-in-deadliest-violence-since-the-regimes-fall/" target="_blank">Syria</a>, Turkey and Lebanon to discuss security co-operation amid the worst fighting the country has suffered since the fall of the Assad regime in December. “The kingdom will host a meeting of Syria's neighbouring countries to discuss operational mechanisms for co-operation in combating terrorism, drug and arms smuggling, and confronting other common challenges,” the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The talks take place as more than 1,000 people, including 745 mostly Alawite civilians, were killed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/08/syrias-president-al-shara-calls-for-pro-assad-militias-to-surrender-after-deadly-attacks/" target="_blank">clashes</a> between Syrian security forces and remnants linked to ousted president Bashar Al Assad, amid a wave of sectarian-fuelled revenge killings across the coastal area. The meeting is aimed at supporting Syria’s reconstruction, counter terrorism, to ensure the voluntary return of refugees, according to the ministry's representative Sufian Qudah. He added that Jordan supports Syria's interim government’s efforts to safeguard security, stability and territorial unity. He also condemned any foreign interference in the country and attempts to destabilise the state. He urged for the need to intensify regional efforts in rebuilding the Syrian state. Jordanian officials have said they were ready to help Syria rebuild and promised to help it ease its acute power shortages by supplying it with electricity and gas. It is expected that foreign and defence ministers will attend the meeting and head of intelligence of the four states in Amman. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/26/syrian-leader-al-shara-in-jordan-for-talks-with-king-abdullah/" target="_blank">Jordan’s King Abdullah</a> II and Syria’s interim President Ahmad Al Shara agreed to work together to secure their common border against arms and drug trafficking. The leaders said that co-ordination was crucial for border security and for curbing arms and drug smuggling, a phenomenon that Jordan struggled to contain along its border during the rule of Mr Al Assad. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last month, that the four countries would take steps towards jointly combating ISIS in the region and they aimed to hold a first meeting on the issue in Jordan. In December, Jordan hosted the first international conference on Syria a week after the offensive that forced Mr Al Assad to flee the country. Officials in Amman say they want to see a peaceful political transition in Syria, fearing a return of chaos and instability along its borders.