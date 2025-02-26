Syrian leader Al Shara in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Shara arrived in Jordan on Wednesday on his first official visit, as the two countries seek to address security problems along the border that have affected trade and the movement of people.

Mr Al Shara will meet King Abdullah during the one-day visit to Amman, the Royal Palace said.

Jordanian state TV said the kingdom is willing to help rebuild Syria and contribute to its stability as the nation recovers from its 13-year civil war.

Mr Al Shara, who was appointed Syria's President last month, led the militant group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and other forces in ousting the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in December.

His government is aiming to consolidate control in outlying areas of the country, but it is facing resistance from several religious and ethnic groups. Among them are the Druze in the southern governorate of Suweida on the border with Jordan, with whom the kingdom maintains historical ties.

The situation in Syria's south has been complicated by an Israeli announcement last week that it would not permit the spread of HTS forces in the area, which borders Israel. Late on Tuesday, Israel struck several positions south of Damascus belonging to the defunct regime of Bashar Al Assad after HTS personnel moved in.

Jordan was among Arab countries that normalised relations with the Assad regime in the three years before the former president was overthrown in December, partly because it was seen as a counter-force to Islamist militants.

HTS was previously linked with Al Qaeda and still contains foreign fighters among its senior ranks, including Jordanians.

Its forces deployed in December along the border with Jordan, a main conduit for the Captagon amphetamine trade that has lessened since the removal of the Assad regime.

Syrians are mostly banned from crossing into Jordan, while Jordanians need security clearance to visit Syria. Before the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, millions of Jordanians travelled to Syria each year for shopping, vacations or business.

Jordan previously sought to sell electricity to the Assad regime but the deal fell through, partly because of US sanctions on Syria, which have been eased since Mr Al Assad's removal.

