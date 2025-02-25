Al Shara says militant factions cannot bear arms in new Syria

Syria's leader Ahmad Al Shara said on Tuesday that the country must unite around a state that has a “monopoly” of weapons, in an apparent warning to rival militant groups.

“The unity of weapons and its monopoly by the state is a duty and a must. Syria cannot accept division. Its strength is in its unity,” Mr Al Shara said in a short opening speech to a national dialogue conference.

Absent from the conference were a predominantly Kurdish militia group in control of large swathes of eastern Syria and a Druze spiritual leader in southern Syria who has warned of the imposition of an Islamic state.

Mr Al Shara said that “maintaining civil peace is the duty of all citizens” and that “suspicious calls that evoke danger among some sects … do not fool Syrian minds”.

“We have to be patient and not impose on Syria more than it can take,” he said. “Syria needs bold decisions that truly treat its problems, even if they are painful and shocking.”

The national dialogue is aimed at listening to different political views and is non-binding. It was organised by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the group Mr Al Shara heads, as it comes under western pressure to commit to a degree of pluralism after the removal of former president Bashar Al Assad.

The conference comes before an expected change in the HTS government and as the EU eased sanctions on Syria on Monday. The bloc described it as a move in “support of an inclusive political transition in Syria, and its swift economic recovery, reconstruction, and stabilisation”.

According to the agenda, the conference will focus on seeking justice for victims of the former regime, building institutions, promoting rights and freedoms, and bringing about economic reform.

Despite regime change, conflict is continuing in parts of the country. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are engaged in a war of attrition with pro-HTS, Turkish-backed auxiliaries in eastern Syria.

The Druze community's spiritual leader Hikmat Al Hijri, who was absent from the conference, has welcomed the removal of Mr Al Assad but has called for an inclusive civil administration to replace the former regime, implying that the new state must be secular.

Rebel groups dominated by HTS appointed Mr Al Shara as president at the end of last month. Formerly known by the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani, he fought for Al Qaeda in Iraq before eventually breaking from the group and creating HTS, which led an 11-day offensive from northern Syria that ousted Mr Al Assad on December 8.

