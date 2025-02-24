Syria's new authorities hold national conference without the participation of SDF and Druze leaders

Syria's new authorities will hold a national dialogue conference on Tuesday to listen to different political views, organisers said, as the group comes under Western pressure to commit to a degree of pluralism after the ousting of former president Bashar Al Assad.

The conference comes before an expected change in the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham government and as the EU eased sanctions on Syria on Monday. The bloc described it as a move in "support of an inclusive political transition in Syria, and its swift economic recovery, reconstruction, and stabilisation"

According to a senior Syrian official participating in the conference, which will last for one day, more than 600 people are expected to attend. Most are "not aligned with HTS ideologically or politically", he said. A committee mostly made up of HTS loyalists has issued the invitations for the conference. According to the agenda, it will focus on seeking justice for former regime victims, building institutions, rights and freedoms, and economic reform.

HTS leader Ahmad Al Shara or one of his senior aides will make brief remarks at the beginning of the conference, the source said, giving it high visibility. Senior figures in the SDF will be absent from the conference, as will the Druze community's spiritual leader Hikmat Al Hijri, who has welcomed the removal of Mr Al Assad. Mr Al Hijri has called for an inclusive civil administration to replace the former regime, meaning that the new state must be secular.

A number of attendees include Raed Al Saleh, head of the White Helmets civil defence organisation, which operated in the northern governorate of Idlib when HTS ruled there before Mr Al Assad's downfall. Osama Kadi, a Syrian economist seen as close to the Muslim Brotherhood, activists Alia Mansour and Osmaa Abu Zeid, as well as Mazen Darwish, an Alawite civil figure who spent three years as a political prisoner, is also expected to attend.

Among the well-known figures who declined to attend are the veteran dissident George Sabra, and former diplomat Jihad Maqdisi, who is well-connected in Washington. Rebel groups appointed Mr Al Shara as President at the end of last month. Formerly known as Abu Mohammad Al Julani, he fought for Al Qaeda in Iraq before eventually breaking form the group and creating HTS, which led an 11-day offensive from northern Syria that ousted Mr Al Assad on December 8.

He is facing difficulties convincing some members of the country's minorities to cede control of territory to the new central government. Among them are the Druze in the south of Syria and the mostly Kurdish, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters who have made huge territorial gains in the course of the civil war. HTS forces are also engaged in a campaign to disarm regime remnants.

Mr Al Shara has promised a transitional government that will “build new Syrian institutions” in the lead-up to free and fair elections, without setting a deadline. He has not mentioned pluralism or democracy directly but said that Syria will be "governed by shura", a form of collective decision-making in Islam, after the Assad regime's ”tyranny”.

Many Syrians had hoped to have a national conference with a wide range of members chosen from each region and decision-making powers, similar to the 1919 Syrian National Congress that proclaimed the Hashemite monarch Faisal as King of Syria. This approach was advocated by the Kurdish human rights lawyer Radeef Mustafa, a fierce critic of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who is also attending the meeting tomorrow.

