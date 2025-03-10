Kurdish-led SDF to be integrated into Syria’s state institutions, presidency says

Syria's interim government has reached a deal with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to integrate the group into state institutions, the presidency has announced.

The country's President, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham leader Ahmad Al Shara, and the head of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, signed the deal on Monday, agreeing to guarantee the citizenship rights of the Kurdish people in Syria, a ceasefire on all Syrian territories and cementing the rights of all Syrians to representation and participation in the political process.

According to details of the agreement shared by the presidency online, the US-backed SDF and Syrian government have agreed to integrate all civil and military institutions in north-eastern Syria into the Syrian state by the end of the year, including “border crossings, the airport, and oil and gasfields”.

The deal marks a major breakthrough that would bring most of Syria under the control of the government led by the group that deposed president Bashar Assad in December. It will also see the SDF agree to support the government in fighting remnants of Mr Assad's regime and any threats to Syria's security and unity.

The SDF, founded in 2015 with US support, controls parts of north-east Syria and was crucial in wresting the country from ISIS control in 2019. The militia is made up of mostly Kurdish fighters from the Kurdish Protection Units (YPG), linked to the PKK, a separatist group Turkey, the EU, US and others have designated a terrorist organisation.

The imprisoned leader of the PKK, Abdullah Ocalan, called for the group to disarm in February, a move which at the time Mr Abdi said was “not related to us in Syria”. The PKK declared a ceasefire with Turkey on March 1, ending a decades-long insurgency.

When asked about the guarantees obtained against the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, and the integration of the SDF into the army, Farhad Chami, the head of SDF media, said: “It’s a preliminary agreement, and the details will be discussed through specialised committees.”

Monday's deal will allow Kurdish citizens of Syria to teach and use their own language, banned for decades under the Assad regime.

The US responded positively to news of the deal. President Donald Trump said in December that Syria was "not our fight" and in February said his team would "make a determination" on US presence in the north-east of the country.

"Of course we’ve been pushing for this," a US official told The National. "This is a big deal. This is great. Honestly this is the best news coming out of Syria since December 8. Let's see if they can really finalise the deal but you see at the end it says this will be done by the end of the year. Hopefully we can get US troops out."

