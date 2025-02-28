YPJ fighters attend the funeral of a fellow fighter in Qamishli. AFP
YPJ fighters attend the funeral of a fellow fighter in Qamishli. AFP

News

MENA

North-east Syria at crossroads following Assad’s fall and call to disarm PKK

Announcement of the PKK’s dissolution might ease tensions between Turkey and Kurdish-led administration

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Kobani

February 28, 2025