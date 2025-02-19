The main street of Kfar Batna district in the Damascus suburbs of Ghouta. All photos: Khaled Yacoub Oweis / The National

News

MENA

HTS army recruitment blitz aims to cement control of new Syria

New government needs manpower fast as they consolidate their position

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Damascus

February 19, 2025