Israeli soldiers stand on a personnel carrier in the buffer zone which separates Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights. AFP
Israeli soldiers stand on a personnel carrier in the buffer zone which separates Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights. AFP

News

MENA

Israel vows to defend Syria's Druze after clashes on edge of Damascus

Three people killed in Jaramana over the weekend after HTS forces tried to enter suburb

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

March 02, 2025