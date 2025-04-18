A Syrian Air plane at Aleppo International Airport, after it officially reopened in March. EPA
A Syrian Air plane at Aleppo International Airport, after it officially reopened in March. EPA

Business

Aviation

Syrian Air to begin UAE flights from Sunday

Investment, stability and removal of sanctions needed to boost aviation sector in Syria, regional Iata official says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 18, 2025