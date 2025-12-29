Bucket-list travel 2026: Our top 16 destinations

Whether it’s a place bookmarked for decades, a journey inspired by recent events, or a destination that feels newly urgent or personal, bucket-list travel is often about more than only geography. Why not make 2026 the year to finally tick off a long-held dream?

Here are the top destinations we want to visit next year – and why now feels like the right moment.

Petra, Jordan

The Monastery or Ad Deir in Petra, Jordan. Getty Images

Jordan has been on my mind for quite some time for several reasons and hopefully will be ticked off my bucket list in 2026. The first time I saw pictures of Petra, or the Rose City was probably as a screen saver on my home computer as a child. To call it mesmerising would be an understatement. When pictures are this jaw-dropping, you know the real thing is going to leave you 10 times more awestruck.

Filled with spectacular tombs and monuments, it is one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites or, as Unesco describes it, "one of the most precious cultural properties of man’s cultural heritage".

But Petra is not all that Jordan offers. Believe it or not, floating in the Dead Sea with all its saltiness is another surreal experience I would like to experience once in my lifetime. There are several resorts that allow you direct access to this unique lake leaving you with more time for other things in your itinerary.

Touristy stuff aside, I also have a personal reason for wanting to visit this beautiful country. As a Christian, I have always wanted to see Jesus’s baptism site Bethany Beyond the Jordan (Al-Maghtas). There are several tours that take you to the baptismal area on the Jordan River, and this experience will be my most memorable regardless of how it goes.

Zoya Thomas, digital platforms editor

Boracay, Philippines

Aerial shot of a beach in Boracay, the Philippines. Getty Images

I've been meaning to travel to the Philippines ever since I moved to the UAE nearly two decades ago, yet somehow it's never happened, despite some of my closest friends being Filipino. The recent announcement of visa-free travel for Indians to the Philippines is a clear sign I should finally tick this beautiful country off my bucket list – so I've earmarked 2026 for it.

Top on my list are the beaches of Boracay, a bit of history in Vigan in the north-west and some food excursions in Pampanga, considered the "culinary capital of the Philippines".

David Tusing, assistant features editor

Taipei, Taiwan

Teahouses at the mountain town of Juifen in Taiwan. Getty Images

When I’ve been able to travel, I’ve spent the past few years visiting major cities across Asia, from Hong Kong to Tokyo and from Seoul to Beijing. While I loved visiting these places, I also witnessed how their growing popularity has led to overcrowding and a more commercialised travel experience. However, there is still one place that feels like a hidden gem in Asia and one that I’ve long hoped to visit: Taipei.

The capital of Taiwan is a buzzing metropolis, yet it appears to retain its sense of authenticity that can be harder to find in other global cities. From its vibrant night markets and street food to the way modern architecture exists alongside historic temples, Taipei has a great deal to offer. It is also credited as the home of pearl milk tea, one of my favourite indulgent drinks.

What intrigues me most is how Taipei appears to be just as lively as other popular Asian cities without being overwhelmed by tourists. As my travel interests have shifted toward places that feel less curated and more lived-in, Taipei stands out as a destination where I could experience both the energy of a capital city and still get to learn more about and build a genuine connection to local culture.

Evelyn Lau, assistant features editor

Osaka, Japan

Shop signs and restaurants against the Tsutenkaku tower in Osaka's Shinsekai entertainment district. Getty Images

Japan has been at the very top of my travel bucket-list for as long as I can remember. My fascination with the country started early, sparked by endless hours of anime and tokusatsu shows on TV. As I grew older, that interest only deepened, thanks to epic samurai films and immersive JRPGs that completely pulled me into Japan’s rich history and storytelling. I even tried learning Nihongo (Japanese) more times than I care to admit… with mixed results. Still, no amount of failed language lessons could ever dull my dream of visiting Japan one day.

Now imagine this: Osaka. I’m wandering through the neon-lit streets of Dotonbori, munching on warm takoyaki (savoury ball-shaped dumplings), sipping a matcha latte, and exploring the timeless beauty of Osaka Castle. The city hums around me, and in my head, One Summer’s Day from Spirited Away plays like the perfect soundtrack. Magical, right? Okay, maybe I’m daydreaming a little but hopefully not for long. Because in 2026, Japan isn’t just a dream anymore. It’s my top travel priority.

Gerald Du, designer

Cape Town, South Africa

Landscape of Cape Town from Table Mountain. Getty Images

South Africa has been on my bucket-list for as long as I’ve known what a bucket-list is. There’s something immediately magical about even just the thought of visiting. As a little boy I irritated my family endlessly by watching The Lion King every day and, while Cape Town is a sprawling and modern city, there’s still that call of the wild about its appeal; to me, as someone yet to visit, anyway.

Top of my list is a hike up Table Mountain, famous the world over for its amazing views over the city below. Then there’s the penguins at Boulders Beach and, yes, I want to be one of those people who’s seen a great white shark in the wild from a cage where the Atlantic and Indian oceans meet. There’s also the pull of the vibrant dining scene and nightlife in Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred Waterfront neighbourhood and, once the urban exploring’s complete, hopefully there’s time to make the trip to one of the country’s Big Game reserves to see lions, elephants, and more, up close.

As for timing, 2026 feels like the perfect opportunity. South Africa’s rugby union team might make most of the headlines, but for me it’s cricket that draws my attention and it just so happens that the England men’s team are playing three tests against the Proteas from December. Let’s hope they fare better next year than their showing in Australia over the last few weeks.

Tom Evans, assistant news editor

North-East region, India

A living roots bridge in Shillong, Meghalaya, in the north-east region of India. Getty Images

Even as I was committing to rote memory the "Seven Sisters" before a grade six geography exam, I envisioned the states in India's far-flung north-east as lush lands full of magic and mystique. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and "brother" state Sikkim featured so rarely in everyday conversation around me that I, like so many others, considered them far removed from "my India".

I never ended up going, travelling instead to the UAE, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Oman and the Maldives – each about the same flight distance from my hometown of Mumbai as Guwahati in the closest north-eastern state of Assam. As the region begins to feature prominently in Indian cinema and television (think sequels to Rock On, Paatal Lok and Family Man), looking as lush as it did in my imagination, the old stirrings of discovering my distant cousins are making themselves known once again. Given the political upheavals the region has been subjected to, I may not believe in magic anymore, but I do in mindful travel.

Panna Munyal, sub-editor

Langsua National Park, Norway

Dog sledding in Langsua National Park, Norway. Getty Images

Years ago working in a ski resort, I fell in love with the wild beauty of snow. Not the snow that dusts city streets, or is groomed into runs, but the deep powder of the wilderness, that alters the landscape and muffles sound. While my days of being a ski-tech are well behind me, I recently learnt of a four-day, dog sledding adventure into the Langsua National Park in Norway that has reignited something.

Each person is responsible for the team of dogs assigned to them, and all supplies need to be carried in and out. Days involve traversing the forest, helping the dogs drag the sled up hills, while nights are in secluded cabins, passed out from the days excursions. Physically demanding – not to mention cold - this may not be everyone’s idea of a relaxing escape, but spending four days exploring the wild with dogs for company sounds incredibly peaceful to me.

Sarah Maisey, deputy TN editor

Reykjavik, Iceland

Aurora borealis northen light and icebergs in Jokulsarlon glacial lagoon in Iceland. Getty Images

With an ever-expanding wanderlust and a hard-to-satiate curiosity about the world, my bucket list is at risk of spilling over. Picking my must-visit destination of 2026, I toyed with boarding a luxury slow train such as Peru's Andean Explorer, walking part of the Jordan Trail, the recently revived Pilgrim route, pushing my limits along Kilimanjaro, and revisiting Damascus to connect with my Syrian ancestry.

But when it came down to choosing what to do this year in particular, it had to be visiting Iceland in hopes of seeing the Northern Lights. Earlier this year, my colleague reported that the Sun’s most active phase, the solar maximum, was expected to peak through to March 2026, meaning the lights are "significantly more pronounced and frequent". This only occurs once every 11 years during the height of the solar cycle, as “the Sun's magnetic poles flip and transition from being calm to an active and stormy state".

So, now is the time – and sooner rather than later. My dream has always been to take a cruise through Iceland, experiencing the lights and the fjords, and stopping in the country's capital, Reykjavik, to sight-see and museum-hop. Oh, and I know it’s on my mum’s bucket list too, so extra points ticked if we marvel at the aurora borealis together.

Hayley Kadrou, deputy features editor

Helsinki, Finland

Neoclassical architecture at the Helsinki Central railway station in Finland. Getty Images

At some point in the past 10 years, I decided all my future travels would be to the far east. Countries such as Japan, China, Singapore and others in the region seems to provide the best value for money experience.

There is, however, one place elsewhere in the world I feel needs to be visited at least once, and that's Helsinki, Finland. What little I know of the country comes mostly from watching the films of Aki Kaurismaki and playing games produced by Finnish games studio Remedy.

Through this exposure, I've found myself intrigued by the Finns and their way of life. I am also interested in experiencing the city's unique architectural mixture of Neoclassical and Art Nouveau styles.

Buildings such as the Temppeliaukio Rock Church and the Oodi Library display a level of creativity and charm particularly which mirrors the Finns themselves. As it is a cold city most of the year, it would be a pleasant visit in the summer I imagine. Nahdaan siella – that's Finnish for "see you there!".

Faisal Al Zaabi, gaming journalist

Oklahoma City, United States

Storm cloud in the Tornado Alley in the US. Getty Images

Tornado Alley has a pull on me like no other. I’ve been fascinated by nature for as long as I can remember, and storm chasing has had my attention since childhood. Movies such as Twister only fuelled that curiosity, planting the idea that these massive storms are as awe-inspiring as they are powerful. For me, it’s not about chasing danger, but about seeing nature at its most dramatic, huge skies, building energy, and that quiet tension before everything unfolds. Add the road-trip feel and learning from experts, and it feels like the perfect mix of wonder, nostalgia and adventure.

Talib Jariwala, designer

Patagonia, Argentina and Chile

The Fitz Roy mountains reflected on a lake in Patagonia, Argentina. Getty Images

This geographic region straddling both Argentina and Chile is my bucket list destination for 2026 for its surreal landscapes and raw beauty of untamed nature. The massive glaciers and turquoise lakes in places like Torres del Paine aren’t just scenic, they create a sense of scale that puts life into perspective. It’s also a destination that involves adventure – whether kayaking among icebergs or walking long distances, Patagonia rewards effort.

It aligns perfectly with how I want to travel in 2026 – more actively. Another reason Patagonia is on my list is because of its remoteness. Getting there requires time and extensive planning. In a world where most touristy places feel overcrowded, Patagonia offers silence and solitude. The open land and the lack of distractions are perfect to reflect and disconnect from routine. Finally, Patagonia is known for its national parks and protected lands. Travelling there feels like a reminder of why responsible travel matters. In 2026, I don’t just want to travel to beautiful places, instead I want to go somewhere where I can truly switch off. Patagonia, with its wildness, scale and sense of awe, feels like exactly that kind of place.

Deepthi Nair, personal finance reporter

Masai Mara, Kenya

Tourists watch wildebeest and zebras in migration at Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. Getty Images

Even though I have been once, my travel bucket list for life will always have a place for Kenya. I spent a glorious week in the country in 2017, and it was truly one of the most touching trips of my life. From the people I came across to the food and the stories I heard, everything about Kenya was beautiful to me. There were also stark contrasts that I could relate to. The roads that led to the luxury resorts we stayed at were dotted with makeshift sheet tents and their occupants waved as we explored the more picturesque side of the African country.

The highlight of the trip, however, was the day I met Sudan at the Ol Pejeta Conservatory in Nanyuki. He was the last male northern white rhino in the world. While Sudan died a year later, leaving the extension of his species to hopeful IVF trials in southern white rhinos, the visit left me very aware of how humans were probably the cruellest species despite not being the biggest, fastest, or the strongest.

The places I would visit again are Diani and the Masai Mara reserve. Diani is completely different from what you’d expect when you first think of Kenya – a beautiful white-sand coastline stretching for miles. Walk on the exposed ocean floor spotting starfish, shells, and sea cucumbers during low tide to get to a rickety boat anchored just out of reach. You then get to Wasini island which features a local restaurant that’s truly "on the water" to enjoy freshly caught seafood cooked the Swahili way. You could also scuba dive and snorkel off the island, or dive with wild dolphins out in the ocean.

A safari through the Masai Mara reserve can put in perspective how powerful and beautiful nature is. I also loved spending time in the Masai village that we were taken to, with the men dancing and jumping higher than I believe regular people can. Climate change and globalisation are slowly chipping away at how much more time we have, to appreciate Kenya’s nature, wildlife, and the Masai lifestyle, which is why it should be on everyone’s travel bucket list.

Dona Cheriyan, digital platforms editor

Cansahcab, Mexico

Entrance and stairs to the Kinich Kak Moo pyramid in Yucatan, Mexico. Getty Images

About an hour's drive from Merida, the capital of Yucatan, is Cansahcab – a small town of fewer than 5,000 people. With a church built in the 17th century and a couple of "cenotes" (natural pits with freshwater that are part of a complex system of caves and waterways), it was part of much of my mom's childhood. Although I visited it when I was a little kid, I don't remember much. I wish to go back with my mother, listen to her stories, and document part of her history, hopefully preserving it for the years to come.

Isaac Arroyo, data visualisation journalist

Isfahan, Iran

Isfahan in Iran is known for its history. Getty Images

It is not a country on too many travel wish-lists right now, but Iran has been on mine for several years. The historic and ornate wonders of Isfahan, the ancient ruins of Persepolis near the city of Shiraz, the rolling mountains of Zagros – the country offers a treasure chest of myriad experiences that I would love to see and feel. The hospitality of the people there – experienced first-hand by my parents when they visited, is also a huge draw.

Every time we visit Global Village in Dubai, the Iranian pavilion is our first or second pitstop, as I swipe my card to stock up on saffron, fragrant and authentic saffron tea and biscuits, the plethora of nuts and spices, and some mouth-watering sohan and gaz – a must-try for sweet lovers. If I have the money and need gifts, I will also add to the list striking blue mosaic crafts, stunning carpets and other knick-knacks. A visit to the vibrant Tabriz Bazaar in northern Iran would probably leave a big dent in my bank account.

My husband and I attempted to tick the country off the bucket list some years ago, mapping out a nine-day itinerary that we then had to abandon due to geopolitical tensions at the last minute. Here’s to hoping that peace prevails and we are able to soak in the sights and sounds of a country bursting with culture, history and natural beauty.

Aarti Nagraj, deputy business editor

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro at night. Getty Images

South America is a region I have always wanted to visit, but for some reason it has long given me pause, no matter how well travelled I consider myself. Whether it’s the distance or a perceived lack of safety, I have often pulled back when it came time to commit. My hesitation is ebbing away and Rio will be my gateway. Partly because there are direct flights from the UAE, but also because it offers many of the things I look for in a destination.

It’s a city where culture course through daily life, and where neighbourhoods such as Santa Teresa, with its art scene, and Centro Senado, known for its architecture and historical charm, lend themselves to hours of people watching. It’s also one of those places I don’t need to visit on the back of a specific cultural event. Any time feels like the right time to go to Rio. And as I head into the new year, I hope that moment comes sooner rather than later.

Saeed Saeed, arts and culture features writer

Kessab, Syria

The seaside city of Latakia near Kassab in Syria. AFP

For years, pictures of the tree-lined mountains of Kessab taunted me as a destination I would never see in person because of the unknown dangers along rural roads in northern Syria. But following the toppling of the Assad regime, I have added the area back to my travel bucket list.

It is my dream one day to peel off from a family visit in Latakia city and take a road trip up the coast. I would aim for a few days in Kessab to just sit and drink tea amongst the tall peaks and the coniferous Mediterranean forest.

After that, in my dream itinerary, I could continue the drive and cross the border into Turkey, perhaps making my way to a seaside retreat. I am hopeful that in a few years, this road will once again welcome casual travellers, and I plan to be among them.

Kathryn Balleh, social media editor

