Emirates resumes flights to Brazil and Argentina for first time since Covid-19

Emirates has resumed flights to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires in Argentina for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resumption of the services means that the Dubai airline is now operating with more than 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network active, flying to 130 plus destinations around the world.

Emirates flights to the two South American destinations operate via a Boeing 777 aircraft and the jet received a warm welcome on its first trip to Rio de Janeiro, with samba dancers and a water canon salute.

The onwards service to Argentina was just as warmly received with a tango dance performance, courtesy of the Argentina Tourism Board, greeting the aircraft.

Samba dancers and Emirates crew at Rio de Janeiro Airport. Photo: Emirates

Flights to Argentina's capital city are via a connection in Rio, and the resumption of the flight from Dubai means travellers once again have direct service between the two cities with Emirates.

The airline, which this week ranked among the world's best, is operating four weekly flights to and from Dubai, and linking Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

Flights depart Dubai at 8.05am and land in Brazil at about 3.30pm. Passengers continuing to Argentina have an hour and 45 minute stopover, before the flight departs to Buenos Aires, where it lands at 8.40pm.

Emirates returns to operating flights into two Brazilian gateways and the Argentinian capital. Photo: Unsplash / Agustin Diaz Gargiulo

Return flights leave Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires at 10.20pm, landing in Rio a little after 1am the following day, and in Dubai at 11.35pm.

Rio is the airline's second destination in Brazil, as it already operates to Sao Paulo via its A380 superjumbo.

Brazilians and Argentinians travelling to Dubai can avail of a visa on arrival service, making a stop in the emirate hassle-free. Passengers flying to South America can take advantage of Emirates' codeshare and interline partnerships with other airlines including Avianca, Latam and Azul to continue on to other regional destinations.