One&Only Cape Town hotel review: Five-star service and Table Mountain views

Towering over the Mother City's Victoria and Albert Waterfront neighbourhood, One&Only Cape Town is an urban resort that boasts Table Mountain as a backdrop and some of the city's most popular attractions as neighbours. Opened in 2009, this five-star retreat was One&Only's first luxury city resort and has recently undergone a modern makeover with refreshed guest rooms and a renovated island-located spa<i>. The National</i> checks in to see what travellers can expect from the South African outpost of the Dubai-born hotel brand. Arriving at Cape Town airport, I am met by Loveness, a woman whose name fits her friendly persona, and whisked through the terminal to my car. A half-hour ride to One&Only Cape Town offers a first glimpse of the Mother City, my equally friendly driver pointing out all the landmarks to help get my bearings. Upon reaching the Victoria and Albert Waterfront, the car swings into a tree-lined courtyard where One&Only Cape Town is located, right on the marina. Consisting of a crescent-shaped, seven-storey hotel building and a cluster of accommodation and facilities spread across a man-made island, the hotel has been welcoming guests for 16 years. Despite an early arrival, my room is ready and a friendly member of staff escorts me out of the hotel and across the bridge to the island. Many of the hotel's rooms offer fantastic views over the city, but to guarantee such vistas the lower-level island-located accommodation should be avoided. It is better known for easy access to the garden, pool and waterways. Right outside the hotel is one of Cape Town's most popular neighbourhoods, where travellers can visit the Two Oceans Aquarium, spot sea lions lounging under the boardwalk and pick up locally designed crafts in the bustling Watershed. At weekends, the Oranjezicht Market is buzzing and art aficionados will be impressed by the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, just a short walk away. After settling in, I head out to explore and am immediately struck by the dramatic views of Table Mountain from Vista Bar and Lounge, just off the hotel reception. This is the perfect spot for people-watching, high-tea and sundowners, each framed by one of the world's seven natural wonders. The island features a watering-hole-shaped swimming pool with pockets of privacy, stylish sun loungers and safari-printed fabrics billowing from the cabanas. The renovated spa, themed around constellations and guarded by silver springbok sculpture fountains, offers vitality pools, aroma-filled steam rooms and a cosy relaxation area with an impressive spread of treats, including carrot cake, kombucha and macarons. My island superior room impresses with its spaciousness, spreading out over 73 square metres and consisting of an open-plan bedroom, lounge area, dressing room and roomy bathroom. Recently renovated with a natural palette, the rooms subtly incorporate South African elements through bespoke soft furnishings, ostrich-feather crafts and African fertility dolls as do-not-disturb signs. The well-stocked mini bar includes complimentary crunchies or traditional South African oatmeal cookie bars. One&Only standards are maintained with fluffy white towels, a spacious soaking tub, and Charlotte Rhys toiletries which seems to be the South African brand of choice for most upscale hotels in the city. My balcony provides a peaceful retreat overlooking the waterside. A standout feature, the service is faultless. Staff are quick to greet guests with a wide smile and warm heart. Many remember names and faces, adding a personal touch without being overbearing. Dining options include coastal Mediterranean fare at Isola; afternoon tea at Vista' Africa's only Nobu restaurant; and the recently renovated Rooi, serving a South African menu influenced by fire. I experience breakfast, where safari-print carpet and wooden antler-shaped chairs set the scene against white tablecloths and green accents that complement the surrounding foliage. The breakfast menu ($33 for non-residents) includes classic egg dishes, vegan options, a children's menu, and an 'only local' selection. I choose the Bhisto & Avocado on Rye and tuck into feta and creamy avocado on butternut hummus smothered in a spicy tomato and onion relish that hails from the Eastern Cape. There’s also an extensive buffet offering everything from gluten-free pastries to freshly shucked oysters. My excellent Espa massage is delivered by a therapist who has magical hands. Followed by a dip in the vitality plunge pool and some post-treatment indulgence, it is a delight. Being able to step out of the resort right into one of Cape Town's best neighbourhoods is also fantastic. While some guests will appreciate the privacy of the man-made island, others might prefer a room in the main hotel building, where bars and restaurants are located directly downstairs to avoid feeling far away from the action. The Cape Town Canal Cruise<b> </b>has a stop on the waterways at One&Only Cape Town. It's the ideal way to enjoy a spot of sightseeing, with a 20-minute journey that winds down towards the central business district and allows guests to hop on and hop off at will. While this hotel might not overtly showcase South African design, it offers a luxury haven on Cape Town's waterfront with impeccable service and an enviable setting within walking distance of the Mother City's most popular landmarks. Rooms start from $913 per night, excluding taxes. Check-in from 2pm; checkout is at 11am, which is standard across the city. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>