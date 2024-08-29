Chloe Evans, founder of Wilde Tracks, with a rhino. Dehorning the animals helps deter poachers from killing them to remove their horns. Photo: Wilde Tracks
Meet the Dubai resident organising trips to Africa to save rhinos and other wildlife

Chloe Evans looks to make a tangible difference with Wilde Tracks, her travel-with-purpose company

Emma Brain

August 29, 2024