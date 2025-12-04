The top 13 travel destinations for UAE residents in 2026

With new flight routes, major cultural events and a wave of hotels opening across the region and beyond, plus global trends shaping demand, 2026 is set to be a year of discovery for UAE travellers.

Europe remains popular, but tourists are exploring other corners of the continent. Asia continues to rise with its mix of affordability and culture. Closer to home, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are reinforcing the Gulf’s position as a travel hub with major cultural and hospitality investments, particularly with the Schengen-style Unified GCC Tourism Visa due to be launched soon.

Here are 13 key destinations set to attract UAE travellers in the year ahead.

1. Varna, Bulgaria

Varna has a Mediterranean feel without the hefty price tag. Photo: Ivaylo Angelov / Unsplash

Bulgaria emerges as a surprise star among Gulf travellers as Skyscanner’s UAE report identifies Varna as a top emerging destination, driven by its Mediterranean feel without a hefty price tag. This Balkan nation offers a combination of affordability and authenticity that appeals to value-conscious explorers.

The city sits on the Black Sea, framed by long beaches, calm waters and a lively summer scene that blends cafe culture with history. Visitors can wander through Varna’s Sea Garden, explore Roman thermal baths or hop to nearby coastal towns such as Balchik.

Prices for hotels, food and transport remain relatively low compared to Western Europe, and the mild summer climate appeals to travellers looking for somewhere warm but not scorching.

2. Bilbao, Spain

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao forms the centrepiece to the industrial Spanish city. Photo: Jorge Fernandez Salas / Unsplash

Bilbao has always had a magnetic pull for design lovers thanks to the titanium waves of the Guggenheim Museum, but 2026 is shaping up to be its breakout year for UAE tourists, emphasising Spain’s cultural evolution beyond beach tourism. Skyscanner data shows rising searches from the region, powered by a growing appetite for the country’s northern coast.

The Basque city has a strong identity and food culture, and green hills that wrap around its modern skyline. Pintxos bars spill on to the streets in the old town, and galleries cluster along the riverfront.

The city is compact, walkable and cool in the summer, making it ideal for travellers who want an urban break with easy access to seaside towns such as San Sebastian.

3. Doha, Qatar

The world's cultural elite will congregate in Doha in February for its inaugural Art Basel festival. Photo: Hongbin / Unsplash

Art Basel arrives in Doha in February, turning the Qatari capital into one of the most important cultural meeting points in the world. The event will anchor a year of exhibitions, talks and high-profile openings across Qatar’s museums and design venues.

Doha is already known for its strong arts scene, led by the Museum of Islamic Art, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and National Museum of Qatar. Art Basel will push the experience further, drawing collectors, creators and curious travellers. Paired with polished infrastructure, luxury hotels and quick, easy flights from across the UAE, Doha makes for an ideal cultural weekend away.

For families, the city’s beaches, parks and child-friendly museums add even more value, especially at Katara Cultural Village. For food-focused travellers, the Michelin Guide-approved culinary scene has grown quickly, with new restaurants covering everything from modern Qatari cuisine to global fine dining.

4. Tunisia

From beaches and deserts to ancient landmarks, Tunisia offers tourists an attractive mix. AFP

Lonely Planet has highlighted Tunisia as one of its must-visit destinations for 2026, shining a spotlight on a country that blends North African culture, Mediterranean beauty and centuries of history. UAE travellers tend to look west towards Morocco, but Tunisia offers a similar mix at a calmer pace.

The country offers UAE travellers an attractive proposition: European-standard beach resorts along the Tunisian Riviera at competitive prices, combined with authentic North African experiences. Carthage's ancient ruins and Sidi Bou Said's blue-and-white hillside village provide Instagram-worthy backdrops, while the Sahara offers desert-centred adventure opportunities.

5. Manila, Philippines

Manila is a jumping-off point for travellers who want to explore the Philippines' islands. Photo: Cris Tagupa / Unsplash

Foodies will want to make a beeline to Manila next year, as the city has transformed faster than many travellers realise. National Geographic has named it a top destination for 2026 and the Michelin Guide launched in October, naming the city’s first – and only – two-star venue: Helm. At the same time, Skyscanner reports a notable flight price drop for 2026, making it even more accessible from the UAE.

The Philippine capital is buzzing with creative energy. Restaurants are redefining local cuisine, young neighbourhoods such as Poblacion are reinventing nightlife, while museums and galleries are expanding.

The capital works as a stand-alone city break or as a springboard for a longer adventure. From Manila, UAE travellers can reach Palawan, Cebu, Boracay, Siargao and dozens of other islands known for their stellar beaches, lagoons and surf.

6. Krabi, Thailand

Etihad Airways launched direct flights to Krabi in November. Photo: Flydubai

With Etihad Airways adding routes and increasing capacity into Thailand, Krabi is set to grow as a favourite for UAE travellers in 2026. Phuket and Bangkok still draw huge numbers, but Krabi offers a quieter, more scenic alternative with limestone cliffs, emerald waters and some of Thailand’s most dramatic landscapes.

Ao Nang serves as an easy base with plenty of family-friendly resorts, while Railay Beach remains a dream for hikers and rock-climbers who want postcard scenery without island-hopping. Krabi town has traditional night markets and good transport links for exploring the region.

7. Charlotte, North Carolina, US

Charlotte offers a change of pace to America's bigger travel hubs. Photo: Daniel Weiss / Unsplash

Etihad’s expansion into the US brings Charlotte into focus for UAE travellers who want something different from America’s crowded hot spots such as New York or California. The North Carolina city is a modern banking hub, making it perfect for business trips, but it also has leafy neighbourhoods, a mix of green spaces and urban districts, museums, lakes and a thriving food scene.

The Nascar race is held here annually, while for families, it is a clean and friendly city with easy day trips to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

8. Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius is a beautiful but underrated city in Europe. Photo: Go Vilnius

Flydubai’s direct route makes Vilnius one of the easiest and most affordable Baltic capitals to reach in 2026. The city blends Baroque architecture, cobbled lanes and a strong creative scene. It feels relaxed but energetic, with cafes, independent shops and street art in the Uzupis district, a self-declared “republic” with its own playful constitution.

Vilnius is also good value for travellers looking for a European escape without Western European prices. Summers are mild, and the city’s compact size makes it ideal for short breaks.

9. Riga, Latvia

Riga is dotted with gorgeous parks. EPA

Riga pairs beautifully with Vilnius for travellers wanting to see more of the Baltics, and flydubai’s new direct flights are making the city more accessible from the Middle East.

The Latvian capital is known for its Art Nouveau buildings, wooden houses, lush parks and long, sandy coastline just outside the city. The old town mixes medieval towers with lively markets, and the food scene melds modern and local dishes. Like Vilnius, it is affordable, calm and easy to explore on foot or bike.

10. Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia mixes culture and heritage with beachfront luxury. Rosemary Behan for The National

Sardinia is poised for a major tourism wave in 2026, highlighted by both Expedia and Lonely Planet. For UAE travellers, it offers Mediterranean beauty with wild landscapes that feel untouched compared to Italy’s busier hotspots.

The island is full of contrasts. The north’s Costa Smeralda is polished and luxurious, with clear waters and beach clubs. The interior is rugged and traditional, where sheep farms and quiet villages hold centuries of heritage. The west coast feels remote and dramatic, perfect for travellers seeking out cliff walks and hidden coves.

Beach lovers get white sand and turquoise waters. Food lovers get rich Sardinian cooking that blends Italian and island traditions. Culture lovers get ancient nuraghe, beehive-shaped stone fortresses, and other archaeological sites spread across the island.

11. South Korea

Seoul is on track to be one of the most in-demand East Asian destinations for UAE travellers. Photo: Zequn Gui / Unsplash

South Korea continues to trend globally, driven by its beauty industry, pop culture and new wave of creative districts reshaping cities such as Seoul and Busan.

While skincare treatments remain a powerful driver, travellers increasingly go for the food, fashion and nature. Seoul offers palaces, markets, K-fashion streets and cafes on every corner. Busan brings beaches and coastal temples, while Jeju Island delivers volcanic landscapes, waterfalls and fresh seafood.

The country also feels easy to navigate, and is clean and modern, which appeals to families and solo travellers alike.

12. Hajar Mountains, UAE and Oman

Fresh water at Wadi Shis amid the Hajar Mountains in Sharjah. Pawan Singh / The National

Skyscanner lists mountain retreats as one of the biggest travel trends for 2026, and the UAE’s own backyard fits the bill perfectly as the Hajar Mountains are becoming a major draw for travellers searching for cooler temperatures and mountain-stay experiences. The range offers elevated views, hiking access and quiet escapes far from the city, stretching into Oman and creating a veritable playground of wadis, cliffs and natural pools. For short breaks, it is unbeatable.

Opening in autumn 2026 is The Malkai, new luxury tented camps steeped in hospitality and sustainability, from the founders of the Chedi Muscat, spread across three distinct locations in Oman, including the soaring Hajar Mountains, as well as the coastal farmlands of Barka and the sweeping Sharqiyah Sands.

13. Red Sea Project, Saudi Arabia

InterContinental The Red Sea Resort is one of the first resorts to open on Shura Island. Photo: Red Sea Global

Saudi Arabia’s west coast has slowly been transforming into one of the world’s most ambitious luxury destinations. In 2026, new hotels at Shura Island and Amaala will begin opening in phases, marking a major moment for the Red Sea region.

Shura Island is planned as a resort cluster with high-end hotels, white-sand beaches and water sports. Amaala leans towards wellness and ultra-luxury, designed as a retreat with nature at its core.

For UAE travellers, the Red Sea region offers an alternative to long-haul island escapes. The water is clear, the marine life is rich and the flight is short. As more hotels open, it is set to become one of the most talked-about new destinations in the Middle East.

