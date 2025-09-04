A family-friendly adventure around Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea resorts

My two young ones are running riot in the children's club at Shebara, the futuristic-looking five-star resort on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, while my husband snorkels with a seabob around the area's stunning coral reefs and I enjoy a sunset Hatha yoga session on a pavilion overlooking the ocean.

A few days later, we’re playing with a toy periscope in our private plunge pool that’s carved into a dramatic rock formation in the recently reopened Desert Rock. That evening, we’re gazing through a telescope at the night sky, learning about all the visible constellations and Arabian stargazing traditions.

Over a week exploring Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea mega-project, we find a rare kind of family travel: one where luxury, sustainability and child-friendly experiences go hand in hand.

And while most people might advise you to go during the cooler months, we enjoy all this in the height of summer – so, I’d argue, there’s never a good or bad time to go.

Here's how the journey unfolded for my family of four.

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Villas have plenty of space for families, and each features a private pool. Photo: Ritz-Carlton

Family-friendly highlight: In-villa movie nights

Something to consider: Resort activities are mostly for children aged eight and over

Our journey begins in what is arguably the Red Sea’s most exclusive property. One of seven Ritz-Carlton Reserves around the world, Nujuma epitomises privacy and bespoke service. It sits within the Ummahat Island archipelago, a 45-minute boat ride from the mainland, where more than 100,000 mangrove saplings have been planted to help sustain the teeming marine life ecosystem that calls this paradisiacal area home.

At first, it seems like the perfect destination for adults, but the staff quickly prove that it's very family friendly, as they set about keeping our children entertained every moment we’re there. This includes time in the Ritz Kids club, which is beautifully curated to evoke local history and heritage using storytelling techniques and natural materials, with a programme of activities running throughout the week. There’s also a small splash pad and outdoor playground, and it sits right next to the beachfront family pool where they can jump and scream to their heart’s content.

Every restaurant has a child-friendly menu with a variety of favourites and healthier options, but staff are always ready to create something off-menu for pickier eaters – or simply make eating more fun (case in point: the mini pancakes they whip up for ours with a side of melted chocolate).

One night, as we’re booked in for a late-evening stargazing experience, our guest experience manager offers to watch the kids – and sets up a projector in our two-bedroom villa’s living area, served alongside a big jug of hot chocolate and popcorn. Another day, after I’ve enjoyed a soothing massage at the spa, my therapist invites my elated daughter back the next day for a nail-painting session.

While the youngsters are entertained, there’s plenty for mum and dad to enjoy, from water sports and diving activities to spa treatments and yoga classes. For some family bonding fun, you can also head to the Conservation House to learn more about the property’s marine conservation efforts or dive deeper into Saudi history.

Rates start from $1,866 per night

The St Regis Red Sea Resort

The St Regis Red Sea Resort has beachfront villas. Katy Gillett for The National

Family-friendly highlight: The villa's large private pools

Something to consider: The outdoor playground is not shaded

A mere seven-minute speedboat ride away is The St Regis Red Sea Resort, a similarly stunning five-star resort. It’s bigger than Nujuma, but feels no less exclusive. And since both properties are owned by Marriott, there’s a consistency of excellent service across the two. This is clear when we forget a couple of things in our Nujuma villa, to find they turn up in our St Regis villa only hours after we arrive.

The children's club here is a little smaller, but still plenty entertaining, with another outdoor splash pad and playground for them to navigate. The friendly staff are happy to take them off our hands while we relax and enjoy iced coffees at the nearby poolside bar.

This is also where the family pool sits, but we do most of our swimming at our two-bedroom, sunset-facing, beachfront villa, which features a sizeable private pool that the kids have a ball splashing about in. After they’re in bed, I also enjoy lounging on a sunbed in the surprisingly temperate summer weather, listening to the waves lapping against the nearby shore.

The children's club at St Regis Red Sea Resort. Photo: Marriott

At Tilina, where we eat our one dinner, the staff are wonderful with our unruly, noisy kids, despite it being a refined steakhouse that floats on a pier above the reef. They also have a children’s menu with all the classics, which goes down well with the little ones, while we enjoy the superb grills and homemade sauces crafted by the warm and welcoming Italian head chef.

All-day dining spot Nesma also whips up an excellent breakfast, with a semi-buffet concept. The staff, again, are wonderful with the kids and even give them mini chef hats to take home as souvenirs.

Rates start from $1,500 per night

Shebara

Shebara's villas are shaped like spaceships that hover over the water. Photo: Shebara

Family-friendly highlight: The communal family pool is conveniently close to the beach, and the out-of-this-world architecture makes for a memorable stay for little ones

Something to consider: Children two and under need parental supervision at the kids' club

Stainless steels glistens on the horizon as we approach Shebara in a boat direct from St Regis, which takes about 30 minutes. These futuristic, spaceship-style beachfront and overwater villas are like nothing we’ve seen – and the kids are excited as soon as they spot them (my five-year-old daughter hasn’t stopped talking about the “space rockets” since we left).

Shebara is undeniably unique – a bucket-list property for any luxury resort lover, with incredibly attentive staff – but what makes it really stand out is the fact it has something for everyone. For example, sophisticated beach club vibes reminiscent of Dubai or Ibiza can be found by the adults-only pool, where sea-facing Solera serves inventive mocktails amid elegant interiors.

Foodies will love the restaurants, particularly Japanese hot spot Iki.Roe, which serves delicious Nikkei cuisine expertly prepared in the open kitchen (there is also a children's menu with options such as chicken nuggets and grilled salmon, depending on how adventurous your little ones are with their palates).

For the little ones, the children's club is beautifully designed in natural materials, filled with wooden educational toys to fill their cups. It’s worth noting you can’t leave children two or under here alone, but for older kids there are activities throughout the day, a TV and PlayStation, and an outdoor splash pad and playground where they can also fly kites.

The writer's daughter decorating cookies at the children's club in Shebara. Katy Gillett / The National

Nearby sits the family pool, with swish Oliver James floaties. Steps away is Wama for water sports – mums and dads can try seabobs, e-foiling, catamaran sailing and more, plus there’s kayaking for the whole family (weather-permitting). Meanwhile, Galaxea Diving Centre offers snorkelling and scuba diving.

Then there’s the gorgeous spa, with its treatment rooms, wet facilities, hammam and outdoor vitality room. The spa is a must for parents while the children are entertained elsewhere. I also recommend booking yourself in for the sunset yoga experience, which takes place in an outdoor pavilion by the sea.

Rates start from $2,400 per night

Desert Rock

The view from the terrace and private pool at a two-bedroom villa in Desert Rock. Katy Gillett for The National

Family-friendly highlight: The vast kids' club and mini electric vehicles

Something to consider: More elevated villas with lots of steps might not be suitable for toddlers

Tastes might be subjective, but, for me, I believe we saved the best until last, as Desert Rock wows on every level. This is the only inland property we visit on this occasion, although we’ve previously stayed at Six Senses Southern Dunes, another luxury haven with activities for the whole family.

No detail is too small for Desert Rock, where anyone, from the youngest family member to the oldest, is bound to be impressed not only by the dramatic setting – since it’s carved into unique rock formations – but also the service, which manages to be warm and friendly but superbly professional.

We stay in a two-bedroom villa at the highest point of the resort. The team furnishes it with everything we need as a family of four, from pool toys to giant Jenga and even baby equipment, including a bottle warmer, nappy bin and child-sized bathrobe. It would be easy to spend the entire time in the incredible accommodation, but there’s so much to experience on site, including adventurous activities such as abseiling, e-biking and ziplining. Some come at an additional cost, but there’s also a huge range of activities included in the room rate, from desert tennis to stargazing and Saudi cuisine cooking classes.

The children's club here is fantastic. Impressive enough for our two to barely acknowledge us leaving, when usually they’d cry as we go. The interiors are stunning and the range of games on offer is vast. Then there’s a shaded outdoor play area and little electronic vehicles for the older tykes to ride around in.

The children's club has sustainable wooden stem toys, mini electric vehicles and a shaded outdoor playground. Katy Gillett for The National

I escape to the spa while the kids are entertained, where I take part in a yoga class led by an expert instructor, who helps me do my first-ever headstand and makes it seem easy in the process. This is followed by a 60-minute Moonlight Meteorite massage.

Later, while the children are still busy in the children's club, my husband and I immerse ourselves in the musical side of Desert Rock inside the Listening Room, where we handpick some vintage records to listen to on the high-tech Bang & Olufsen speakers, while we recline in comfortable leather chairs.

Meanwhile, mealtimes are made simple thanks to attentive staff who distract our hungry monkeys with their favourite foods from the children's menus and we sample some seriously delicious food, including modern Indian dishes at Basalt and innovative Turkish fusion flavours at beautiful Nyra. Mocktails and juice on Mica’s rooftop while watching the sun set behind the mountains rounds off a superlative family adventure in the Red Sea.

Rates start from $1,866

Ireland (15-1): Ireland (15-1): Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Quinn Roux; Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (capt), Cian Healy Replacements: Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, John Cooney, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)

THE NEW BATCH'S FOCUS SECTORS AiFlux – renewables, oil and gas DevisionX – manufacturing Event Gates – security and manufacturing Farmdar – agriculture Farmin – smart cities Greener Crop – agriculture Ipera.ai – space digitisation Lune Technologies – fibre-optics Monak – delivery NutzenTech – environment Nybl – machine learning Occicor – shelf management Olymon Solutions – smart automation Pivony – user-generated data PowerDev – energy big data Sav – finance Searover – renewables Swftbox – delivery Trade Capital Partners – FinTech Valorafutbol – sports and entertainment Workfam – employee engagement

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

F1 line ups in 2018 Mercedes-GP Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen; Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen; Force India Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez; Renault Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr; Williams Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa / Robert Kubica / Paul di Resta; McLaren Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne; Toro Rosso TBA; Haas F1 Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen; Sauber TBA

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The Dark Blue Winter Overcoat & Other Stories From the North

Edited and Introduced by Sjón and Ted Hodgkinson

Pushkin Press

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

SANCTIONED Kirill Shamalov, Russia's youngest billionaire and previously married to Putin's daughter Katarina

Petr Fradkov, head of recently sanctioned Promsvyazbank and son of former head of Russian Foreign Intelligence, the FSB.

Denis Bortnikov, Deputy President of Russia's largest bank VTB. He is the son of Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB which was responsible for the poisoning of political activist Alexey Navalny in August 2020 with banned chemical agent novichok.

Yury Slyusar, director of United Aircraft Corporation, a major aircraft manufacturer for the Russian military.

Elena Aleksandrovna Georgieva, chair of the board of Novikombank, a state-owned defence conglomerate.

Secret Nation: The Hidden Armenians of Turkey

Avedis Hadjian, (IB Tauris)



Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

The%20BaaS%20ecosystem %3Cp%3EThe%20BaaS%20value%20chain%20consists%20of%20four%20key%20players%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsumers%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20End-users%20of%20the%20financial%20product%20delivered%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDistributors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Also%20known%20as%20embedders%2C%20these%20are%20the%20firms%20that%20embed%20baking%20services%20directly%20into%20their%20existing%20customer%20journeys%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEnablers%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Usually%20Big%20Tech%20or%20FinTech%20companies%20that%20help%20embed%20financial%20services%20into%20third-party%20platforms%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProviders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Financial%20institutions%20holding%20a%20banking%20licence%20and%20offering%20regulated%20products%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Burnley 1 (Brady 89') Manchester City 4 (Jesus 24', 50', Rodri 68', Mahrez 87')

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

UNpaid bills: Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN budget in 2019 USA – $1.055 billion Brazil – $143 million Argentina – $52 million Mexico – $36 million Iran – $27 million Israel – $18 million Venezuela – $17 million Korea – $10 million Countries with largest unpaid bill for UN peacekeeping operations in 2019 USA – $2.38 billion Brazil – $287 million Spain – $110 million France – $103 million Ukraine – $100 million

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Sunday's fixtures Bournemouth v Southampton, 5.30pm

Manchester City v West Ham United, 8pm

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5