Eight stand-out restaurants at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea resorts

Miso black cod. Camel milk-based cheese. Peruvian-style ceviche. Turkish-style eggs. You might be isolated on the coast of an island at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project – the nearest town about an hour away – but you will certainly eat well.

Each of the five-star resorts in this purpose-built, ambitious tourism destination have a handful of restaurants, but these are the standout options, where the flavours from inventive dishes will linger in your memory long after you’ve left.

Iki. Roe

Hotel: Shebara

You’re on an island in the middle of the ocean, yet you might as well be at Nobu in Dubai, as Iki. Roe’s miso-marinated black cod is just as delicious. This fine-dining spot, which is only open for dinner, at futuristic Red Sea resort Shebara, fuses Japanese and Peruvian flavours and offers an omakase dining experience, alongside creative mocktails from Solera bar.

Enjoy Japanese-style robata grills, as well as sushi and sashimi options, plus Nikkei ceviche, a perfect blend of each culture’s cuisine. While dining by the open kitchen allows you to marvel over the impressive chefs’ skills in action, it’s the outdoor terrace that really shines, as you look out over the inky black darkness that stretches beyond the horizon, as if there’s nothing else out there.

Ariamare

Hotel: Shebara

Sophisticated interiors at Ariamare. Photo: Shebara

One of the most striking features of Shebara – an architectural marvel in itself – is its arrival pavilion. From a distance, as you approach the resort in a speedboat, the spaceship-shaped, silver orb-like structure glistens on the horizon, towering green trees springing up from a central garden within.

It’s here where you’ll find Mediterranean restaurant Ariamare, where the menu brings together treasures from the land and sea. This includes everything from fresh catch of the day (and we mean fresh since you’re surrounded by water) to more fusion creations like the yellowfin tuna sashimi with Mediterranean flavours and then home-made pasta, which is put on display at the pasta lab.

A sweeping outdoor terrace offers stunning sea views, but there’s also a sophisticated ambience to soak up inside, where you can look out through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Tilina

Hotel: The St Regis Red Sea Resort

Each evening, as the sun sets on the terrace of refined steakhouse Tilina, the signature St Regis tradition of opening a corked bottle with a sabre takes place.

Floating over the reef on its own pier, it’s the ideal spot for a romantic dinner, where you can indulge in a tasting menu or order a la carte from the selection of international dishes that make good use of locally grown Saudi ingredients.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with the prime cuts of steak, which are served with all manner of sauces, including an array of fine French mustards. They also have a selection of great seafood dishes, including Josper-grilled prawns, as well as fresh salads and delectable desserts.

Sita

Hotel: Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

There's a Levantine restaurant within the six pavilions at Sita. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

Sita means “six” in Arabic and this all-day dining restaurant at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve comprises six gorgeous wooden pavilions housing a French-style patisserie, Levantine restaurant, spice library and a central clay oven where they host bread-making classes. These spaces are manned by some of the friendliest staff you’ll come across.

It’s also where you’ll have your daily breakfast, which you select from a carefully curated menu featuring a range of tasty egg dishes with influence from a variety of cuisines (whether you have them scrambled on avo toast or Turkish-style shakshuka), alongside Arabian staples, from foul medammes to manakeesh.

Through floor-to-ceiling windows in the restaurant, you can also see a small vegetable garden, where they grow several ingredients you’ll find in your food – and beloved guests have planted their own seeds as a way to leave their mark on the property before they leave.

Basalt

Hotel: Desert Rock

A continental breakfast in the morning, fresh Peruvian flavours come lunch and modern Indian cuisine by nightfall. This is what you can expect from Desert Rock’s rather unique all-day dining restaurant, which is constantly transforming itself and impressing guests. The evening menu really stands out for its contemporary take on traditional Indian flavours. You can watch the chefs whip it all up in the central open kitchen, where they also run cooking classes for guests throughout the day.

Adjacent to the restaurant is the Analog Room, where you can select from a library of vinyl albums and listen to them through the provided record players. Since Desert Rock puts a focus on music, you can guarantee some choice tunes to accompany your meals in Basalt.

Nyra

Hotel: Desert Rock

The gorgeous rooftop lounge-bar Mica, at Desert Rock, which looks out over the mountainous landscape. Photo: Desert Rock

Before you dine at Nyra, you’ll need to grab a mocktail at Mica, Desert Rock’s rooftop lounge-bar where DJ sets, good vibes and incredible mountain views are on the menu. Top tip: try the Mistik Pot, a blend of Turkish cold-brew coffee with citrusy orange and lime zest, which comes served in a traditional ornate metal pot.

Once you’ve had your fill of the creative mixology, head inside to the gorgeous, supremely elegant restaurant, with its stone flooring and wooden elements that blend perfectly with the rugged, mountainous surroundings. The focus here is on wood-fire cooking and “primal artistry”.

The open kitchen showcases traditional smoking and curing techniques, as well as protein-ageing methods. Michelin-lauded chef Osman Sezener blends ancient customs with modern innovations to create a menu that pushes the boundaries of contemporary gastronomy.

Bariya

Hotel: Six Senses, Southern Dunes, The Red Sea

Breakfast is a real treat at Six Senses Southern Dunes, thanks to Bariya, where healthy hot and cold plates are served from live stations and morning staples can be chosen from an a la carte menu of Arabian classics.

Knock back a potent juice to kick start your day and nurture your gut with the kitchen’s home-made fermented beverages. The indoor-outdoor seating makes dining here extra-special, as the neutral hues and natural materials blend perfectly with the dune-strewn, Mars-like landscape.

Lunch is also served here, with a selection of regional and international cuisine, a fresh salad bar and dessert display, all in line with the signature Eat With Six Senses concept that focuses on health-promoting, sustainable meals.

Al Sarab

Hotel: Six Senses, Southern Dunes, The Red Sea

Watch the sun set from Al Sarab terrace. Katy Gillett for The National

Discover a degustation menu of Saudi and Arabian flavours for dinner at Al Sarab, where the outdoor terrace – at the highest point of the resort – looks over the undulating desert.

It’s the perfect spot to be at sunset, sat comfortably in Sadu-styled chairs, admiring the burnt-orange horizon, before indulging in an evening feast of Middle Eastern tapas featuring locally sourced ingredients such as seafood caught earlier that day and camel milk-based cheese, alongside inventive beverages whipped up by the creative in-house mixologists.

