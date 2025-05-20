Art Basel announces first Middle East fair in Qatar

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/06/17/art-basel-2022-arab-artists-and-intriguing-works-worth-knowing-about/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/06/17/art-basel-2022-arab-artists-and-intriguing-works-worth-knowing-about/">Art Basel</a> will make its Middle East debut with a new art fair in Doha in February 2026. The fair is being developed in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments and the cultural agency QC Plus. It will take place at the cultural hub M7 and the Doha Design District in Msheireb, near the National Museum of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a>. Staying true to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/06/15/art-basel-returns-with-high-value-sales-inside-the-booths-and-excitement-beyond/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/06/15/art-basel-returns-with-high-value-sales-inside-the-booths-and-excitement-beyond/">Art Basel</a>’s aesthetic, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/10/05/qatars-museum-of-islamic-art-reopens-ahead-of-the-world-cup-in-pictures/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2022/10/05/qatars-museum-of-islamic-art-reopens-ahead-of-the-world-cup-in-pictures/">Doha</a> version will focus on modern and contemporary art, featuring galleries from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and beyond. It is Art Basel’s first foray into the Mena region and joins its established fairs in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Miami. “Growing the global art market, supporting artists and galleries and developing new collecting audiences is core to Art Basel’s mission,” said the art fair organiser's chief executive Noah Horowitz. “The art scene across the Mena region has undergone exponential growth in recent decades, with the establishment of world-class institutions, the launch of leading cultural events and the growth of a vibrant community of artists, galleries and professionals,” Horowitz added. “Qatar’s depth of collections, history of building great cultural institutions and unique role as an incubator and supporter of talent position the new Art Basel Qatar for success on the world stage.” Art Basel joins a growing number of major arts events in the country, including the Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar, Qatar Creates and the Doha Film Institute’s Ajyal Film Festival. Further details on programming, participating galleries and public initiatives will be announced before the inaugural Mena event.