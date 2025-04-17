Mirna Bamieh uses the fermentation process as a metaphor for the story of Palestinian resilience. Photo: Patricia Soares
Mirna Bamieh uses the fermentation process as a metaphor for the story of Palestinian resilience. Photo: Patricia Soares

Culture

Palestinian artists channel grief and memory at Art Dubai 2025

More than a dozen Palestinian creatives are showcasing work focusing on cultural preservation at this year's fair

Jumana Abdel-Razzaq

April 17, 2025