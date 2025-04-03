Andy Warhol's painted BMW M1 to make first regional appearance at Art Dubai

In May 1979, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/09/19/andy-warhol-glam-factory-exhibition-dubai/" target="_blank">Andy Warhol</a> travelled to Germany on a special assignment. The US artist was invited by BMW to take part in their Art Car series. Warhol would paint the fourth car in the collection, a prototype BMW M1. Six kilograms of paint and 28 minutes later, the prototype was transformed into a priceless artwork, with Warhol’s signature vibrancy. That car is now heading to Dubai. The BMW M1 Art Car will be a highlight at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/03/05/art-dubai-2025-programme/" target="_blank">Art Dubai</a>, which will take place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/08/05/remembering-dubais-most-coveted-beachside-community-before-it-became-madinat-jumeirah/">Madinat Jumeirah</a> from April 16 to 20. The display is organised by BMW Group Middle East. It will coincide BMW Art Car Collection’s 50th anniversary. The initiative began in 1975, with US sculptor Alexander Calder’s design of the BMW 3.0 CSL. The collection is continuing and now features 20 cars. Some of the most famous artists of the past half a century have taken part in the project, including Roy Lichtenstein, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/david-hockney-painting-sells-for-90-3m-and-smashes-living-artist-record-1.792555" target="_blank">David Hockney</a> and Jenny Holzer. Most recently, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/bangladesh-s-emerging-artists-focus-on-social-justice-in-samdani-art-award-exhibition-1.978257" target="_blank">Julie Mehretu</a> put her mark on a BMW M Hybrid V8 in 2024. Warhol’s 1979 M1, however, has endured as one of the collection’s most striking works. “I have tried to give a vivid depiction of speed,” Warhol said in 1979. “If a car is really fast, all the contours and colours will become blurred.” The car’s arrival in Dubai is its first visit to the region, part of a world tour of BMW Art Cars. “The BMW Art Car collection embodies our commitment to creativity, innovation, and cultural expression,” Karim-Christian Haririan, managing director of BMW Group Middle East, said. “Andy Warhol’s BMW M1 Art Car is a true masterpiece that bridges the worlds of art and automotive excellence, and we are thrilled to bring this iconic work to Art Dubai 2025. This moment not only celebrates 50 years of BMW Art Cars but also highlights our ongoing support for the arts and our role in shaping creative conversations worldwide.” BMW Group Middle East will also be hosting a talk at Art Dubai. The session will examine the car industry’s intersection with art and design. Speakers will include Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of London’s Serpentine Galleries; Stephanie Rosenthal, director of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi; Azu Nwagbogu, founder and director of the African Artists' Foundation; and Thomas Girst, head of cultural engagement at the BMW Group.