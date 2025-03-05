Mohammed Kazem will present Directions (Merging), a digital work commissioned by Julius Baer. Photo: Art Dubai
Mohammed Kazem will present Directions (Merging), a digital work commissioned by Julius Baer. Photo: Art Dubai

Culture

Art & Design

What to expect at Art Dubai 2025: Digital work by Mohammed Kazem and AI-driven data sculptures

More than 120 exhibitors will be participating at the fair this year

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

March 05, 2025