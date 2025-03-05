What to expect at Art Dubai 2025: Digital work by Mohammed Kazem and AI-driven data sculptures

A digital commission by Emirati artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2021/12/02/uae-at-50-artist-mohammed-kazem-reflects-on-the-rapid-rise-of-the-countrys-art-scene/" target="_blank">Mohammed Kazem</a> and a series of performances and site-specific installations by Mexican artist Hector Zamora are among the highlights to expect at this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/12/30/what-to-expect-art-dubai-2025/" target="_blank">Art Dubai</a>. The fair will take place place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/08/05/remembering-dubais-most-coveted-beachside-community-before-it-became-madinat-jumeirah/" target="_blank">Madinat Jumeirah</a> from April 18 to 20, with invitation-only previews on April 16 and 17. More than 120 exhibitors will be participating at the event. "For nearly two decades, Art Dubai has played two complementary roles, as the region’s leading commercial art platform and as a unique institution that is rooted in and significantly contributes to the local cultural ecosystem,” says <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/01/18/art-dubai-2024/" target="_blank">Pablo del Val</a>, artistic director of Art Dubai. “This year’s programme continues this long-term approach, working in partnership with local institutions, business and government to create new opportunities for artists, and enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a centre of innovation and thought leadership.” Art Dubai has now revealed the first details of its talk programme, as well as the commissioned works that will be revealed at the fair. Transformation is a focus of the Art Dubai Commissions programme this year. Zamora has interpreted this idea with sculptural pieces and group performances that interact with the terracotta objects. The artist will also unveil a site-specific installation at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/11/20/on-this-land-an-exhibition-in-alserkal-avenue-is-a-triumph-of-palestinian-culture/" target="_blank">Alserkal Avenue</a>. The work marks a new partnership between Art Dubai and Alserkal as the two organisations co-commission an artist whose practices are rooted in performance. A series of digital artworks, meanwhile, reflect on the theme: After the Technological Sublime. The works examine how technological advancements instill awe for human achievements, but they also evoke anxiety as the systems go beyond our control and distract us from vital environment, social, cultural and political challenges. Ouchhh Studio, for instance, will return to the fair to present <i>MotherEarth.</i> The AI-driven data sculpture transmutes raw climate data – such as air quality and CO2 emissions – into a sensory experience. Breakfast, a data artist living and working in New York, will exhibit <i>Carbon Wake</i>, a kinetic installation that is digitally controlled and makes use of real-time energy data collected from around the world to show the impact of individual choices. Other highlights include <i>Retreat </i>by Italian artist Jacopo Di Cera. The work underscores climate issues by showing the melting of the Brenva glacier in the Italian Alps in a four-metre-tall piece comprising more than 30 screens. Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/01/05/al-marmoom-film-festival-dubai-ai/" target="_blank">Hybrid Xperience</a>, meanwhile, will give audiences a chance to visualise their dreams using AI technology. In <i>Kahrabaa</i>, Arabic for electricity, Ania Soliman presents a large-scale installation that was created in response to Beirut’s ongoing energy crisis. Soliman, who has Egyptian, Polish and American backgrounds, presents her work on a five-metre-high canvas, which features technological and organic materials. Total Arts at the Courtyard will present <i>Reconstructed Landscape</i>, a work that brings together various found objects from UAE’s mountains and urban environments into an imagined topology. Kazem will unveil a digital commission presented by Swiss wealth management company Julius Baer. The installation is titled <i>Directions (Merging)</i>. The work places Dubai’s co-ordinates in the centre of a walled, immersive space. The walls present a collection of static co-ordinates against a backdrop of rolling waves. The work touches upon resource exchange and the interconnectedness in the modern world, while also reflecting on Dubai’s evolution as global hub. Piaget is also returning to the fair to present a commission by Kuwaiti artist Alymamah Rashed. The work will be in Rashed’s idiosyncratic surrealist style and will be part of Piaget’s exhibition Play of Shape, which will present boldly designed jewellery and watch collections. Art Dubai is also known for its talk programme. This year, its Global Art Forum will examine the ever-changing nature of the modern world and how it may instill uncertainty and anxiety about the future. The forum will be held under the title The New New Normal. Panels will tackle developments in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, gamified economics and cultural geopolitics. They will also look at beauty and luxury industries and the impact of social media on personal and political spaces. Cultural figures taking part will include architect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/dutch-architect-s-high-praise-for-local-design-1.13417" target="_blank">Rem Koolhaas</a> and artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/21/lawrence-hamdan-zifzana-israel-turbine/" target="_blank">Lawrence Abu Hamdan</a>. The Digital Summit will also return for its second year. A part of Art Dubai Digital, the sessions will explore the theme After the Technological Sublime. The programme will be a platform to discuss how art and technology are meeting critical environmental, social, cultural and political issues. The Collector Talks will, on the other hand, explore whether the practice and motivation of collecting has shifted recently. The sessions will examine whether contemporary collectors have bolstered goals beyond personal gratification, and are now instead motivated by other drivers. Finally, Art Dubai’s Modern Talks will also return. The programme has been a staple of the fair and is dedicated to promoting scholarship and highlighting art histories that have not had their due attention. The talks will explore cultural connections between West Asia, North Africa and Latin America. It delves into their shared experiences and explores how artists today are using heritage as a tool to reflect upon contemporary realities. Both Art Dubai’s Collector and Modern Talks are presented in partnership with Dubai Collection, the city’s institutional collection of modern and contemporary art. Other talks include a new Conversations with Artists series, which will highlight the processes of artists participating at the fair, and a conversation series by Huna – a food, art and culture platform – that will have leading cultural voices from the UAE discuss their lives and practices.