Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2025: What to expect during the three-day event

Since 2017, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/culture-summit-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Culture Summit Abu Dhabi</a> has attracted cultural figures and intellectuals from across the world, offering a platform to reflect upon contemporary societal challenges. Opening today for its seventh annual event, the three-day programme of panels, artist talks, workshops and creative conversations will explore the theme Culture for Humanity and Beyond. Hosted at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/03/nba-district-2024-at-manarat-al-saadiyat-in-pictures/" target="_blank">Manarat Al Saadiyat</a>, the programme will cover a range of subjects that seek to identify common grounds that may help in building a shared, sustainable future. The event will feature three sub-themes, with one for every day of the event. Reshaping the cultural landscape will be the focus of the inaugural day. Renowned artists, leaders, intellectuals and creatives will discuss the ever-evolving global power dynamics during a period marked by the digital revolution and economic inequality. Participants will examine the volatile geopolitical circumstances and how they are redefining cultural identities and societal values. Today's events include highlights such as tech expert <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/05/28/how-chatgpt-has-the-potential-to-change-our-view-of-the-arab-world/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/05/28/how-chatgpt-has-the-potential-to-change-our-view-of-the-arab-world/">Mo Gawdat</a> sharing wisdom on the challenges of AI, followed by a panel discussing the role of culture within global governance. <i>The National's</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/razmig-bedirian/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/razmig-bedirian/">Razmig Bedirian</a> will also share thoughts on heritage rehabilitation during a panel discussion. <i>The National's</i> editor-in-chief, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/mina-al-oraibi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/mina-al-oraibi/">Mina Al-Oraibi</a>, will form part of a panel titled Creative Expression at a Time of Disruption<i>.</i> The day will also feature key performances from artists such as Kirill Levski, a screening of Wael Shawky's <i>Drama 1882</i> and many creative workshops. The second day of the event will be held under the theme New Frontiers of a Post-Human Environment. Discussions will address recent advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence and biotechnology. They will highlight how these developments can enhance human experience, especially if cultural and creative sectors mould their business models and policies to make the most of these opportunities. Panels will tackle topics such as the culture of humanity in the digital era, machine culture, the interplay between human and technological experiences and more. <i>The National</i>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/farah-andrews/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/farah-andrews/">Farah Andrews</a> will share thoughts on the rise of AI in creative industries in a panel of the same title. Other highlights include Sami Tabchouri, strategy lead at Blinx, hosting a talk discussing how generation alpha is consuming content, while author Emily Kasriel will host a deep listening workshop. The day will conclude with a Jazz Concert by Herbie Hancock Jazz Institute at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. New Frames to Redefine Culture for Humanity and Beyond will be the theme for the final day of the event. The programme will examine the rise of glocal approaches. The portmanteau reflects upon policies that have both global and local considerations. Panels will highlight the innovative and collaborative nature of these approaches. They will also underscore how cultural innovation and technology can help combat growing global polarisation. Some highlights from the day will include a talk by Gilbert Sinoue, writer and historian, on the golden age of Arab civilisation, a panel on culture leaders taking action for the planet and a discussion tackling on-screen storytelling in a post-human era. The day will conclude with a performance by jazz pianist Jesus Molina. More information is at culturesummitabudhabi.com