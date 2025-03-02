Bilal Allaf developed a dance piece with one of the robots at Neom. Photo: Neom
Neom's first artists in residence explore art's role in building a futuristic city

Eight creatives, including four from Saudi Arabia, took part in the three-month programme

Razmig Bedirian
March 02, 2025