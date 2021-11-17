Saudi Arabia to build 'world's largest floating industrial complex'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced a futuristic new industrial city in the sea called Oxagon.

The city is set to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world, regional news outlets reported.

"Oxagon will be the catalyst for economic growth and diversity in Neom and the kingdom, further meeting our ambitions under Vision 2030," Prince Mohammed, who is also chairman of Neom, told the Saudi Press Agency.

Oxagon will establish the world’s first fully integrated port and supply chain ecosystem for Neom.

It will be built as an industrial city to showcase a radical new model for future manufacturing centres, one designed to help to protect the environment while creating jobs and growth for Neom.

Neom chief executive Nadhmi Al Nasr told a regional news outlet that Oxagon would will be "a blueprint for a blue economy" and will "urbanise the sea".

"It will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s regional trade and commerce, and support creating a new focal point for global trade flows," he said. "I am pleased to see that business and development have started on the ground and we look forward to the city’s rapid expansion."

The plan for Oxagon is to be a net zero city fully powered by clean energy.

Oxagon’s industrial development plan will focus on seven sectors – sustainable energy, autonomous mobility, water innovation, sustainable food production, health and well-being, modern methods of construction and technology and digital manufacturing, including telecoms, space technology and robotics.

