Zayed Charity Run heads to Rio de Janeiro before returning home to Abu Dhabi

Zayed Charity Run will return to Abu Dhabi on November 29 for its third stop of the 2025–2026 season.

The event, dubbed “the kindest run in the world”, is already marking milestones this year with three cities added to its route: Beijing, Rio de Janeiro and Budapest.

The season began in September in China, where the run was staged for the first time as part of the Huairou Great Wall Marathon. More than 17,000 runners took part in the four-day event, which included cultural showcases and humanitarian initiatives reflecting the UAE’s values.

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing had a 5km family outing, 10km race, half-marathon, full marathon, a run for people of determination and an innovative race involving robots. Evelyn Lau / The National

The second leg of the event takes place in Brazil, with Rio de Janeiro set to host the charity run on Sunday. Thousands are expected to join the 5km and 10km races, including more than 200 participants from the UAE and 250 delegations from outside Brazil. Proceeds from the run will go towards Rio Solidario, a non-profit organisation that works with local partners to provide opportunities for vulnerable children, women and families.

Organisers say the expansion reflects the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the commitment to using sport as a platform to promote compassion and community.

“Hosting the run in Rio de Janeiro is an exceptional and important step in reinforcing our global mission, as we continue to share the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, of giving and human unity. We reaffirm our commitment to the success of this journey, which has become a symbol of solidarity among nations,” says Lt Gen Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Run.

Following Rio, the series will continue to Abu Dhabi before moving to Cairo on December 26, Miami on January 30, 2026 and Budapest in May 2026.

In the capital, runners of all ages and fitness levels can take part in 3km, 5km and 10km distances, with proceeds going towards three pioneering research programmes at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre. Registration for the Abu Dhabi event will open soon.

Since its launch in 2001, Zayed Charity Run has hosted 39 races, raised more than $172 million, attracted more than 613,000 participants and supported dozens of hospitals, research centres and charitable organisations worldwide.

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

2021 World Triathlon Championship Series May 15: Yokohama, Japan

June 5: Leeds, UK

June 24: Montreal, Canada

July 10: Hamburg, Germany

Aug 17-22: Edmonton, Canada (World Triathlon Championship Final)

Nov 5-6 : Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date TBC: Chengdu, China

New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15 New Zealand 15

Tries: Laumape, J Barrett

Conversions: B Barrett

Penalties: B Barrett British & Irish Lions 15

Penalties: Farrell (4), Daly

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) US$175,000 1,000m

7.05pm: Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions (Dirt) $100,000 1,900m

7.40pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,800m

8.15pm: Handicap (D) $135,000 2,000m

8.50pm: Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (T) $250,000 1,400m

9.25pm: Handicap (T) $135,000 2,410m.

The%20Emperor%20and%20the%20Elephant %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Ottewill-Soulsby%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrinceton%20University%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E392%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Brief scores: Manchester City 3 Aguero 1', 44', 61' Arsenal ​​​​​1 Koscielny 11' Man of the match: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sukuk An Islamic bond structured in a way to generate returns without violating Sharia strictures on prohibition of interest.