Emirati culture celebrated on China's Great Wall before Zayed Charity Run in Beijing

The Great Wall of China has long stood as a symbol of endurance and history, drawing millions of visitors each year.

This weekend, the landmark is the backdrop for a new cultural and sporting exchange as the Zayed Charity Run makes its debut in Beijing, alongside the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025.

In the lead up to the event, the UAE embassy in China has launched Al Bait Al Emarati, or Emirati House, a cultural pop-up at the entrance of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall.

Open to the public from Friday to Monday, the programme is designed to highlight the UAE’s traditions to an international audience, offering folk arts, handicrafts, cuisine and performances that showcase the country’s heritage.

An Emirati group performs the traditional Al Ayyala dance in front of the Great Wall. Evelyn Lau / The National

For Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, a member of an Emirati group performing the traditional Al Ayyala dance, the opportunity is both professional and personal.

“It’s a very nice feeling to show Al Ayyala in China,” he says. It is his first time in the country, although he has previously performed in Japan, Tunisia and Morocco for more than a decade with the troupe.

He says he was impressed by the welcome in Beijing and is proud to be representing his culture abroad.

Another participant is Hamama Al Falasi, who is the founder of Dubai’s Klayya Bites. She describes the experience as a milestone in her career.

“I’ve been approached by the embassy of the UAE as an entrepreneur. My government is very supportive of small and medium businesses. So, when the invitation came, it was my first international participation. So Beijing will be my lucky city,” she says.

Al Bait Al Emirati is open to visitors free of charge. Evelyn Lau / The National

Al Falasi, who launched her business in 2010, is showcasing her homemade biscuits in both classic and Arabic-inspired flavours.

“There are lovely people and it’s very welcoming, I love it,” she says. Among her products are biscuits filled with Nutella spread and raspberry jam, as well as some featuring dates and pistachios.

“I have loved this experience and I’m so happy to be here and I’m so happy to represent my country globally in China. The feeling is so out of this world that I cannot describe it.”

For Sawada Al Khyeli, the event is a chance to share a family tradition with new audiences. Wearing a traditional niqab and abaya, she is demonstrating Al Tali, a weaving technique that has been passed down through generations in the UAE.

“China is a beautiful country and I never expected it to be so beautiful and magnificent," she says.

"I feel happy and proud to showcase my country’s heritage and what my grandmother and sister taught me."

She adds that visitors to the Emirati House will “benefit from seeing how the UAE has blended heritage with modernity, as merchants have leveraged traditional crafts into new industries”.

Tourists who visit the Great Wall can experience Emirati culture at Beit Al Emirati. Evelyn Lau / The National

The cultural activities run alongside the Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run, which together bring thousands of runners from around the world. Saturday’s programme includes a 10-kilometre flagship race, a robot run, a five-kilometre family run and a dedicated event for People of Determination, with about 2,000 runners expected.

On Sunday, both the full marathon and half marathon will be staged, with participation from roughly 15,000 athletes representing dozens of countries.

Lt Gen Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, says that the Beijing event will support charities in the district, including the Women’s Federation, the Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Red Cross Society and the Children’s Welfare Institute.

“This reflects the authentic values of the run and embodies its ongoing commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need,” he said.

Since its launch in Abu Dhabi in 2001, the Zayed Charity Run has grown into a global event, with races held in New York since 2005 and Cairo since 2014. The run has raised funds for patients with chronic illnesses, including kidney disease, cancer and heart conditions, and it has supported children’s hospitals and medical research.

