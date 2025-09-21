Zayed Charity Run unites thousands in Beijing for sport, culture and a good cause

Against the scenic backdrop of the Great Wall near Beijing, the Zayed Charity Run was held in the Chinese capital for the first time.

The four-day event drew more than 15,000 participants, with races ranging from a 5km family outing, 10km race, half-marathon and full marathon. There was even a run for people of determination and an innovative race involving robots.

On Friday, the UAE Embassy in Beijing launched Al Bait Al Emarati, or Emirati House, a cultural pop-up at the entrance of the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall that will stay open until Monday. The programme highlights the UAE’s heritage through folk arts, handicrafts, cuisine and live performances.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE ambassador to China, told The National how proud he feels of the growing relationship between the two countries.

“We have seen the highest number of UAE national boys and girls participating in the Zayed Charity Marathon here in Beijing,” he says.

“This event is marvellous, amazing and it’s very successful. This is the start, I think, for the next phase of our relationship. Our next phase will be built in the youth. The UAE’s relationship with China is not only for the UAE, not only for China, it’s for the region and the globe.”

The four-day event drew more than 15,000 participants. Evelyn Lau / The National

Lt Gen Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, was also overjoyed at the turnout, especially with representation from the Emirates.

“I am proud, especially in this occasion. We were more than 200 people – boys and girls – running from the UAE. This is the first time actually, this high number, they came. I’m looking forward to have them in each race with Sheikh Zayed’s charity to gain experience.”

But it was the two race days that best reflected the strengthening ties, offering both healthy competition and camaraderie.

Emirati participants at the Zayed Charity Run. Evelyn Lau / The National

Lamees Abu Hlaiaq, an Emirati mother of three, joined the 10km category in her first international competition, a moment she describes as “very beautiful".

“I felt proud I was competing for my country. I was holding the UAE flag up high while running the whole path. I felt a lot of pride and a sense of achievement,” she told The National.

She added that the charitable cause gave the event added meaning, while the spirit of community made it memorable.

“I was able to meet other people from different nationalities, especially from China, and they are such a great people and sweet and very kind. We ran for the same cause, which is to run for kindness.”

Family also played a key role. Abu Hlaiaq, who is a public health expert, said she was impressed with the set-up of the 5km family run, which she initially believed was just a recreational “fun run”. However, this one was different in that it required all members to cross the finish line together, with a small prize offered to the top winners.

She called it a very smart idea as it encouraged bonding while introducing children to physical activity. She hopes to bring the idea back to the UAE.

This admiration was mutual. Vivi Zhang, a Beijing resident, also ran in the same event. She had never been to the UAE, but said she was wowed by the Ayala dance performance in national dress.

“I think everyone here is enjoying it and it definitely conveyed the traditional culture,” she said. “I think the UAE is going to be my very next destination for travelling.”

Besides the marathon, the programme highlights the UAE’s heritage through folk arts, handicrafts, cuisine and live performances. Evelyn Lau / The National

Edward Chiang, who is also from Beijing, came to Saturday’s race day to support his friend. However, he said that he did some research on the event and was awed by its philanthropic background. He says he has a family member admitted in the hospital suffering from a disease, so he felt it was extra poignant to be at the race.

“This is a bonding moment between two countries. Love and care have no boundaries. It doesn’t really matter if you’re from other countries or from China, as long as you need help, people are here to help,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emirati runner Khalifa Hasham, who has been running since childhood, joined the half-marathon on Sunday. He has competed in more than five Zayed Charity Runs across different distances.

Participating in Beijing gave him the chance to not only continue running in the event, but also see the host country for himself.

“I’m really astonished by China,” he said. “I have heard a lot from my friends, from my brother. This is my first time visiting China, but not my last – for sure.”

