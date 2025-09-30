Last chance to see northern lights before 2026 solar maximum peak

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, have long captivated travellers with their shifting curtains of green, purple and red light dancing across the night sky. Interest has surged since last year, when the sun entered the most active phase of its 11-year solar cycle. This phase, known as the solar maximum, is expected to peak through March 2026, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
While the northern lights will always be visible, they are significantly more pronounced and frequent during a solar maximum. The increased number of solar flares during the period lead to more intense and widespread aurora displays, which can even be seen at lower latitudes than usual.
Nasa says it has recorded what could possibly be among the strongest displays of auroras on record in the past 500 years in May last year.
What is solar maximum?
According to Nasa, the sun goes through a natural cycle as it transitions between low and high magnetic activity. Roughly every 11 years, at the height of the solar cycle, the sun’s magnetic poles flip and transition from being calm to an active and stormy state.
On Earth, that would be like the North and South poles swapping places every decade.
What are the northern lights?
During a particular type of solar storm, the sun shoots bubbles of electrified gas at high speeds into the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles, and into the Earth's atmosphere where these particles interact with gases.
This results in one of nature's most illuminating light displays, as oxygen creates green and red light, while nitrogen glows blue and purple.
This atmospheric phenomenon was named aurora borealis by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in 1619, although the phenomenon in the south pole is referred to as aurora australis.
While this is happening 24 hours a day, travellers need to be in the right place at the right time to see it in the way usually spotted in photographs. This is between September and April, from 9pm to 3am, when the sky is at its darkest.
Where to catch the northern lights
You can see the northern lights in countries located around the Earth's north magnetic pole close to the Arctic Circle, including Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Canada.
In Nordic countries, there are countless northern lights hotels. Expedia sites Iceland's Hotel Ranga, which has its own rooftop observatory and offers a wake-up service so you don’t miss the show. In Norway, Eliassen Rorbuer offers overwater cottages where guests can see the northern lights reflected in the waters of the Reinefjorden, a popular fjord. Sweden’s igloo-style Icehotel is also popular with tourists.
In Canada, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is popular with the British royal family, says Expedia. Over in Alaska in the US, ski resort Hotel Alyeska offers a luxurious getaway and a chance to witness the northern lights.
Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago that's one of the northernmost inhabited areas in the world, is also a popular destination for tourists chasing the northern lights.
There are also hundreds of tours available to book in aurora “hot spots” with itineraries curated by guides with plenty of experience in aurora hunting.
When is the best time to travel?
While the northern lights are unpredictable, the best time to see them is between September and mid-April, with the months from December to March said to be most ideal as the nights are longer and darker, especially during the solar maximum.
You can also use aurora prediction apps, including Aurora Alerts or My Aurora Forecast & Alerts. These provide real-time information and alerts about auroral activity in a location.
