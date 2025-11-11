Atlantis The Royal expands to Maldives with two-island resort opening in 2029

The Maldives will welcome another major name in hospitality with Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, which is set to open in 2029.

Anchored on Vaaredhdhoo Faru island, the resort will span 1.37 million square metres, with more than 5.8km of beachfront surrounded by turquoise waters. It will be reachable within 10 minutes by seaplane or 25 minutes by speedboat from Male’s Velana International Airport.

Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will feature two distinct islands, Family Island and Luxury Island, bringing together 493 keys, including 270 rooms and 223 villas and mansions. Guests can expect 20 dining venues, two beach clubs and a 70,000-square-metre Aquaventure with up to 15 rides, anchored by the water park's signature Neptune and Poseidon Towers.

Poseidon's Revenge ride at Aquaventure World in Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. Razan Alzayani / The National

Gastronomy and the Royal Tearoom, two restaurants from Dubai's Atlantis The Royal will be recreated for the Maldives property, as will Ossiano from Atlantis The Palm.

A wellness sanctuary will include a botanical alchemy zone, a spa offering longevity treatments, an overwater yoga and breathwork deck, a recovery studio and a hybrid indoor-outdoor fitness centre. Luxury boutiques, sport centres and multipurpose event spaces will also feature throughout the property.

Environmental protection will be a core focus at the resort, which will have energy-efficient design, coral regeneration, water conservation and responsible construction, aiming to ensure the island’s natural ecosystem is preserved. The Lost Chambers Aquarium will highlight sustainably sourced marine life under the brand’s Atlantis Atlas Project, reinforcing its sustainability focus.

Combining a vibrant family destination with a luxury retreat, Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will be the region’s first dual-island resort, merging leisure, entertainment and wellness into a single destination.

The announcement marks a “significant milestone in Kerzner International’s journey of growth and diversification”, says Mohamed Al Shaibani, managing director of IDC and chairman of Kerzner International. “What began as a bold ambition in Dubai has evolved into a global portfolio redefining luxury hospitality and destination experiences.

“Our partnership with Assets Group unites two organisations driven by ambition and innovation,” adds Al Shaibani. “Together, we are shaping the future of tourism through purposeful collaboration that delivers enduring value to our stakeholders, guests and the communities we serve.”

Assets Group chairman Moutaz Al Khayyat says the project “embodies our vision for shaping the future of destination experiences”, combining innovation, sustainability and cultural authenticity to create a resort with “enduring global relevance”.

