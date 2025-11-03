Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is UAE newcomer in World's 50 Best Hotels list

Rosewood Hong Kong has taken top spot in the World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, while Dubai resort Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has been ranked 20th just eight months after opening.
Asian hotels took the top three positions overall, with the Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River and Capella Bangkok coming in second and third respectively during last night's ceremony in London.
It was a significant night for Middle East hotels, with Dubai's Atlantis The Royal coming in sixth and The Lana 35th.
Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro was the highest new entry in the top-50 list at number 11.
Lower down, other new entries included: Capella Sydney (number 12); Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing (number 14); Bulgari Roma in Rome (number 22); Hotel Il Pellicano in Porto Ercole, Italy (number 26); Hotel du Couvent in Nice (number 27); The Emory in London (number 32); Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo in Monaco (number 36); Janu Tokyo (number 37); The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai (number 38); Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (number 41); The Mark in New York (number 43); Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos (number 44); The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (number 45); Hotel The Mitsui in Kyoto (number 46); Estelle Manor in Witney, England (number 47); Grand Park Hotel Rovinj in Croatia (number 48); Hotel Sacher Vienna (number 49); and Mandapa in Bali (number 50).
UAE hotels on the 50 best list
Atlantis The Royal, which opened in 2023, has jumped from ninth to sixth in the table. It was also named Best Hotel in the Middle East 2025 and winner of the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025 this year.
President Paul Baker said it was an “an exceptional honour” to be included in the 50 Best list for the third consecutive year. He is also “incredibly proud” of the other awards this year.
“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our colleagues, whose commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences has been at the heart of our success since day one,” he added.
Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, which opened in March, is a 386-room hotel and features 11 restaurants, four swimming pools (including one for VIPs and one that is adults-only), an 82-berth yacht marina, a three-storey spa and uninterrupted Burj Al Arab views. rav
“From the very beginning, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab was envisioned as more than a hotel – it’s a destination defined by remarkable experiences,” said managing director Harun Dursun.
“We are proud to offer guests unparalleled moments, from the region’s first Remedy Suite, which brings cutting-edge wellness technologies together under one roof, to uninterrupted views of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the marina that frame every stay.”
The 50 Best list recognises it as a “striking addition to Dubai's skyline” thanks to its distinctive yacht-inspired architecture.
The Lana is also a relatively new addition to Dubai's hospitality scene. Opened in 2024 by The Dorchester Collection, it is described as “a quieter version of the flashy stereotype Dubai has become synonymous with” by the 50 Best judges.
Beyond the 50 Best list
The hotels ranked 51 to 100 were announced two weeks ago, with Oman's Six Senses Zighy Bay coming in at number 84.
The 50 Best Hotels list has been revealed less than a month after the Michelin Keys ceremony was held in Paris, where 21 hotels in the UAE were recognised with keys. They are akin to the stars conferred upon restaurants by the Michelin Guide.
Atlantis The Royal was recognised with three keys and The Lana with one. A further 40 other properties across the Emirates were also recognised by the guide.
